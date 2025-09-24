FC Tulsa Hits the Road to Face Indy Eleven

TULSA, Okla. - Western Conference leaders FC Tulsa (13W-8D-4L, 47 points) travel to Michael A. Carroll Stadium this Saturday, September 27, for a cross-conference clash against Eastern Conference foes Indy Eleven (8W-5D-12L, 29 points). Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. CT (7:00 p.m. ET), streaming live on ESPN+.

A Season of Milestones The 2025 campaign has already delivered history for the Black and Gold, who clinched their first USL Championship Playoff berth since 2021 with five matches left to play. Head coach Luke Spencer's squad has thrived in high-pressure moments, leading the league with 20 points gained from losing positions - a new club record - and ranking fourth in the league with 23 second-half goals.

With a playoff spot secured, the push now shifts toward securing a top-four finish and a home postseason match. Every point matters as Tulsa looks to cement itself among the Championship's elite heading into October.

The Last Encounter The most recent meeting between the sides came in July during Round 4 of the USL Jägermeister Cup, when a heavily-rotated Tulsa side fell 2-1 in Indianapolis. Indy took a two-goal lead through Romario Williams and a Tulsa own goal, but the visitors fought back when Giordano Colli finished a sharp move in the 72nd minute.

Late chances from Harvey St Clair and Kalil ElMedkhar highlighted Tulsa's ability to push the pace and create danger until the final whistle. That resilience has since become a hallmark of the squad, setting the stage for a determined rematch.

Storylines to Watch

Playoff Push: Tulsa has clinched postseason soccer and is now battling for a top-four seed to host a playoff match at ONEOK Field.

Golden Boot Chase: Taylor Calheira netted his 12th goal of the season last weekend, equaling the club's single-season scoring record and keeping him in striking distance of the league's Golden Boot leaders. His all-around play - four chances created and eight duels won against Oakland - continues to power Tulsa's attack.

Defensive Backbone: With just 26 goals conceded all season, Tulsa's defense is on pace for a club record. Anchored by Johan Peñaranda in goal and an experienced back line, the group remains the foundation of the team's success.

Milestone Watch:

Lamar Batista (9,859) and Patrick Seagrist (9,729) are closing in on the 10,000 career minutes milestone in the USL Championship.

Lucas Stauffer (98) is two appearances away from joining the league's Century Club, with 18 of those matches coming in Black and Gold.

