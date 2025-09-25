Penalty Proves Decisive as Miami FC Fall 1-0 to Rhode Island FC

MIAMI - Miami FC suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Rhode Island FC at FIU Soccer Stadium on Friday night. Despite outpossessing and outshooting their visitors, Miami could not find the breakthrough, with a second-half penalty sealing the result. The South Florida side now sits 12th in the Eastern Conference standings with a 5-6-14 record, nine points adrift of the final playoff spot.

Coming off a scoreless road draw against Las Vegas Lights, Maddoni's squad returned home looking to reignite their playoff hopes. Since their 1-0 victory in Rhode Island back in June, Miami has struggled to regain momentum. The bright spot has remained striker Francisco Bonfiglio, who continues his Golden Boot chase in his debut USL season. Rhode Island, meanwhile, entered the clash fresh off a key 1-0 win over Indy Eleven, boasting one of the league's best defensive records behind goalkeeper Koke Vegas.

The return of Tulu after a long-term injury added intrigue to the matchup. Slotted into a back three alongside Danco and Knutson, the 28-year-old center back was a standout presence, later named Miami's man of the match. Early pressure came from Rhode Island, with Campisi called into action on a Bacharach header in the 27th minute. Miami answered with fluid build-up play, culminating in shots from Bonfiglio and captain Sebastián Blanco, denied by Koke Vegas. From the ensuing corner, Tulu rose highest but saw his shot sail over the bar.

The second half saw Miami grow into the game, especially through wingback Ricketts, who surged forward to deliver crosses into the box. Another Tulu header from a Blanco corner in the 48th minute nearly broke the deadlock, but Vegas once again stood tall. The match's turning point came in the 65th minute, when Rhode Island caught Miami on the counter. A tackle from Danco inside the box was whistled as a penalty, and Jojea Kwizera converted from the spot despite Campisi guessing correctly.

Chasing the game, Miami held 62% possession and strung together nearly 500 passes, but once again their lack of finishing touch proved costly. The hosts pressed until the final whistle, but Rhode Island's defensive block and Koke's assured goalkeeping preserved the clean sheet.

The South Beach team now looks to regain their winning form away from home against fourth placed North Carolina FC. Kickoff will commence on Friday, September 26th at 7:00 PM at Wakemed Soccer Park. For tickets and general information, please visit miamifc.com/tickets

