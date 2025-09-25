Roots Head to Phoenix for Massive Western Conference Clash with Rising FC

Published on September 25, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







They don't get much more important than this.

Oakland heads to Arizona this weekend for a pivotal late season matchup with Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday, September 27th at 7 PM PT in what could be a truly make-or-break moment for Roots' postseason aspirations.

With 26 points in the USL Championship Western Conference table, Oakland is sitting in sole possession of 10th place - five points below Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC who currently hold the final 8th place playoff position, and six below Rising FC.

Only six games remain in Roots' schedule, and Saturday's true six-point-swing nature could paint a picture of how the rest of Oakland's season looks - a win means closing in on a very reasonable postseason opportunity, while a loss could create a steep uphill climb.

Oakland will look to capitalize on Rising's leaky defense, as Phoenix enters the contest having conceded 44 goals this season, a three-way tie for the worst mark in the league.

Paired with a recent offensive surge from Roots' forward Peter Wilson who has now scored seven goals in his last seven appearances to climb to ninth on the league's scoring leaderboard with 10 total goals, Oakland could be in a prime position to capitalize on the opportunity.

Wilson is also climbing leaderboards within the team - his 10 goals this season have elevated him to a four-way tie for third place on Roots' all-time scoring leaderboard.

Roots will be looking to turn the tide of history on Saturday, however, as Oakland is winless in their last five fixtures versus Phoenix, and hold a 2-3-6 record in the all-time series. But Oakland loves the underdog label.

With back-to-back results against two of the league's best teams, Roots are coming into the match with positive momentum, and a win in Phoenix could multiply it exponentially.

Following Saturday's match in Phoenix, Roots will remain on the road for a meeting with El Paso Locomotive on Wednesday, October 1st at 11 AM PT.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.