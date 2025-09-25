Match Preview: Republic FC at Monterey Bay FC

Published on September 25, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







The Indomitable Club is on the road once again, this time against Northern California rivals Monterey Bay FC.

Last Saturday, Sacramento made the trip up the Rocky Mountains for a 2-0 win over reigning champions Colorado Springs Switchbacks. Battling at an altitude of over 6,000 feet, Neill Collins' squad delivered a three-point performance. Second half substitute Lewis Jamieson wasted no time in getting off the mark, scoring just 10 minutes after checking into the match. Jamieson continued to spark the attack, constantly troubling the Colorado Springs defense. In the 84th minute, a clever back and forth exchange involving Jamieson unlocked the backline and set up Russell Cicerone to seal the win with Sacramento's second goal.

Goalkeeper Danny Vitiello continued his clean sheet form with a crucial punch save and quick follow up to deny Colorado in the first half, before capping the night off with a diving save in stoppage time to preserve the shutout. The result secured Sacramento's league-leading 11th clean sheet of the season and Danny's 50th with the club since joining in 2022, earning him a place in the USL Championship team of the week. He was joined by center-back Lee Desmond who secured the backline with seven duels won, 11 clearances and six possessions won.

The tidy away performance put The Quails within striking distance of securing their 11th postseason berth in club history and tightened the gap between first place FC Tulsa.

Know Your Opponent - Monterey Bay

Monterey Bay has faced an up-and-down stretch of form this season, still looking to secure their first win since July. Despite the results, the Seaside club has remained competitive in each outing, keeping the score tight and showing flashes of danger. In their struggles for consistency, the Crisp & Kelp have averaged just under a point per match across the length of the season.

Monterey Bay FC earned a hard-fought point at home against New Mexico in a highly contested match. The Seaside club broke the deadlock through Xavi Gnaulati who put the hosts in front shortly into the first half. Monterey looked set to secure all three points until the 87th minute, when Guadeloupean forward Luther Archimede capitalized on a deflected clearance and headed home a late equalizer. The Crisp and Kelp host their third home game in a row this Saturday and will certainly look for a win.

Spanish goalkeeper Nico Campuzano remains one to watch. A product of top academies at FC Barcelona and Racing de Santander, he later moved stateside to continue his career in collegiate soccer. Since signing with Monterey Bay FC in February, Campuzano has posted a 69.8% save success rate and recorded four clean sheets. With his experience anchoring the defense and plenty of individual talent throughout the squad, Monterey Bay remains a side capable of surprise.

Head-to-Head

This match will mark the 9th outing between the sides. Sacramento holds the advantage in the series with a 5-2-1 record and has won the last two meetings at Cardinale Stadium, The most recent clash was in August when the Indomitable Club earned a 1-0 victory at Heart Health Park. Rodrigo Lopez delivered the decisive moment with a close-range finish after a deflected header by Russell Cicerone.

Overview: SAC @ MBFC

Date: Saturday, September 27

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Cardinale Stadium, Seaside California

Watch: Antenna 40.2, FOX40+ Smart TV app, ESPN+

Know Your Club - Republic FC







United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.