Phoenix Rising Signs Midfielder JP Scearce to Contract Extension

Published on September 25, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC midfielder JP Scearce

PHOENIX - Phoenix Rising FC today announced it has signed midfielder JP Scearce to a contract extension through the 2027 season with a team option for 2028, pending league and federation approval.

Scearce has appeared in 41 matches for Rising since joining the club ahead of the 2024 season, scoring four goals in all competitions. He most recently found the back of the net against New Mexico United on May 31 in USL Jägermeister Cup play. Notably, he has logged 16 starts in his 19 appearances in the 2025 regular season.

"I want to win titles for this team," Scearce said. "Being here at home, having my family close by when I step onto the pitch... My parents, my sister, everyone close to me watching me play, that's a special feeling."

A native of Nogales, Scearce attended Chaparral High School in Scottsdale before going on to begin his collegiate soccer career at Yavapai College in Prescott. The midfielder returned to his home state following four seasons with Union Omaha in which he notched 22 goal contributions across 98 regular-season appearances with the USL League One side.

"(Scearce) for me is the heart and soul of the club," Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah said. "This club means a lot to him, and he means a lot to this club. He's part of what we're trying to build for now and into the future."

Transaction: Phoenix Rising signs midfielder JP Scearce to contract extension through 2027 with a team option for 2028, pending league and federation approval.

