El Paso Locomotive FC Look to Bounce Back against Rhode Island FC

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC continue their three-match homestand against Rhode Island FC on Friday, September 26 at 7 p.m. MT at Southwest University Park. The match will be streamed on ESPN+, KVIA.com and the KVIA News App.

KEY STORYLINES

El Paso Locomotive FC dropped points on Saturday night with a 2-0 defeat against Charleston Battery at Southwest University Park.

The hosts trailed early after allowing a penalty five minutes into the match. Three Jahmali Waite saves kept the match within reach as Locomotive attempted to find some footing in the opening half.

Los Locos created more action at the other end in the second half but still could not find the back of the net. Another goal from the visitors doubled the lead and granted them the full three points.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

F Andy Cabrera: After slowly working back from injury, Locomotive's leading scorer managed his first start since August 9 and was able to go for 74 minutes. He recorded a team-high four shots and made an impact on the right side of the attack despite not finding the back of the net. His resurgence will be key for Los Locos to snap their current skid and get back to their goalscoring ways.

M Frank Daroma: One of the biggest storylines for Locomotive this season has been the addition of Daroma in the midfield. The current Championship leader in passing accuracy can be found all over the field and has been a key factor in turning defense to offense for Los Locos. Success down the stretch for El Paso will rely on him continuing his stellar 2025 campaign.

D Kofi Twumasi: Twumasi is preparing to start his 12th consecutive match at center back for Locomotive after shuffling in and out of the lineup early in the season. He has the team lead for most blocked shots (8) and sits third in clearances (51).

OPPONENT INFO: Rhode Island FC

Rhode Island won the only meeting ever between these two sides last season. This is the first match between the clubs at Southwest University Park. Rhode Island are the defending Eastern Conference champions after their run to the final as the fifth seed.

The visitors have turned things around as of late with seven shutouts in their last nine matches across all competitions. Their strong defense is coupled with the lowest scoring offense in the league, though, as they look to get J.J. Williams and Maximiliano Rodriguez going as the postseason nears. They are currently holding onto the final playoff position in the Eastern Conference with five matches remaining.

KEY LOCOMOTIVE STATISTICS

- Frank Daroma leads the Championship in passing accuracy (min. 150 passes) at 92.78% and passing accuracy in the opposing half at 89.85%.

- Los Locos have won the most fouls (442) and faced the fewest shots (208) in the USL Championship this season.

RECENT LOCOMOTIVE QUOTES

HC Wilmer Cabrera on pressure given tight West table:

"There is pressure and has to be because if you win, you maintain your position. If you lose, you go backsix or seven positions in the Western Conference. It's a lot of pressure, but it's a lot of pressure for all of us. I think it's just making us feel that the playoffs are getting closer and that each game is really important. Each point counts and is very valuable."

Cabrera on improvements needed in attack to snap skid:

"This is a mental game. The mental aspect is the most important above all. That's why the players need to build confidence in practice and then translate that to the field during the game. What we need to do is to stop the losing streak. Despite all the losing, we're still in the playoffs, so it's going to be about being mentally stronger to do the right things and make the difference."

Beto Avila on team mentality moving forward:

"From now on, every minute of every match is going to get tougher. We're getting close to the playoffs, and everybody is very close to each other. We are in a playoff mentality. Everyone is going to be fighting, and we want our first game to be at home."

Gabi Torres on how team needs to play down the stretch:

"I believe we are really strong when we play together. We need everybody down the stretch. When we show fight on the field, it's really difficult to play against us. Now, with six matches left in the regular season, we need to stay humble and show more consistency to get the results we need in a tough Western Conference."







