Indy Eleven Partners with School of Rock Carmel

Published on September 25, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indianapolis - Indy Eleven is proud to announce its multi-year partnership with the School of Rock Carmel to have its House Band perform at Boys in Blue home matches at Carroll Stadium.

"Indy Eleven is excited to partner with School of Rock Carmel and its students to enhance our game-day entertainment experience," said Indy Eleven President & CEO Greg Stremlaw.

"School of Rock Carmel is thrilled to be working with Indy Eleven," said General Manager Jessica Cox. "Together, we are proud to inspire our community through the power of music and the spirit of teamwork."

The School of Rock House Band will be the official opener for Saturday's Indy Eleven's Oktoberfest pregame event from 5:00-5:30 pm, prior to the 7 p.m. kickoff vs. FC Tulsa.

For the final regular-season home match on Sat. Oct. 18, the House Band will perform pre-game and at halftime at the 7 p.m. match vs. Loudoun United on Fan Appreciation Night.

For the Boys in Blue's 2026 season, the House Band will do pre-game and halftime performances at most home matches.

