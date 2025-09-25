Preview: Hounds vs. Las Vegas Lights FC

PITTSBURGH - The Hounds have a chance to build momentum heading toward the playoffs and stay in the mix for a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference, but to do so, they'll need to knock off a visiting Las Vegas Lights team that needs wins to stay in playoff contention in the West.

After showing some mettle to complete the season sweep of Hartford with an 89th-minute winning goal by Chase Boone, his first as a Hounds player, the team finds itself in sixth place - but only four points adrift of third-place Loudoun United FC - with five matches to play. The Lights, on the other hand, trail the West's eighth-place team, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, by six points, and they would love to still be in contention when they meet the Switchbacks on the season's penultimate weekend.

Though the Hounds have yet to have a match with a major offensive outburst, the team has steadily found the net, having been shut out only once in its past 10 matches. With Boone's late goal, seven different Hounds players have game-winning goals across all competitions. The Hartford match's opening scorer, Charles Ahl, is not one of those, but his three goals on the year have come at opportune moments - two have been in the opening three minutes of matches and the other was second-half stoppage time.

Tops on the Hounds to-do list is to shore up their set-piece defending after yielding a corner kick goal to Hartford. It was the third time in four matches the team allowed a goal that began from a set piece, and the result has been the Hounds and goalkeeper Eric Dick having only one clean sheet in the past seven matches.

The Lights, on the other hand, have greatly struggled to find the net all season. Their 19 goals in league play is second-worst behind only Rhode Island FC's 18, and they have not scored multiple goals in a match since a 2-2 draw on Aug. 16 with New Mexico United. Johnny Rodriguez has accounted for nearly half of their offensive output with eight goals and an assist, while goalkeeper Raiko Arozarena does have 10 clean sheets on the season, second-best in the Championship.

A festive atmosphere is expected at the match for Hispanic Heritage Night at Highmark Stadium, which will be loaded with in-match activations, including the final 2025 appearance of the pre-match $1 Beers special. From 5-7 p.m., fans can get $1 IC Light in the Tailgate Zone and inside the stadium after gates open at 6 p.m.

Radio Las Palmas, the Hounds' Spanish-language radio broadcast partner, will have a DJ in the Tailgate Zone before the match, and their on-air personalities will deliver announcements and help introduce the teams in Spanish. Las Palmas Supermercados will also have their regular food stand in the Tailgate Zone, serving up tacos and other Hispanic dishes, while inside the stadium, the Corona Cantina will be serving up margaritas to drink and churros to snack on during the match.

In addition to the Radio Las Palmas broadcast, Saturday night's match can be seen live on KDKA+ - replayed at 1 p.m. Sunday - and streamed live on the CBS Sports Golazo Network. Tickets for the match are still available through Ticketmaster and at the Highmark Stadium Box Office.

Match info

Riverhounds (9-9-7) vs. Las Vegas Lights FC (6-12-7)

Date: Saturday, Sept. 27

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Odds: Hounds -280 / Draw +330 / Las Vegas +750 at Fan Duel

TV: KDKA+

Streaming: CBS Sports Golazo Network

Radio: Radio Las Palmas, 92.9 FM HD2

Live statistics: USL Championship Match Center

Live updates: @RiverhoundsSC on X/Twitter

Match hashtags: #PITvLV and #Grittsburgh







