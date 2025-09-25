Rhode Island FC Concludes Road Stretch with First-Ever Trip to El Paso Locomotive FC Friday

Published on September 25, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







El Paso Locomotive FC hold a perfectly balanced 8W-8L-8T record, sitting sixth in the Western Conference with 32 points. Friday's game vs. Rhode Island FC will be the second of a vital three-game homestand, and fourth-straight matchup against Eastern Conference opposition, as it fights for a home playoff berth. Although El Paso has been strong at home this year with a 5W-3L-4T record, two of its three home losses this season have come in its last two home games, leaving the club searching for a return to good form at a crucial juncture of the season. In total, El Paso is winless in its last four USL Championship games, has won just once since the beginning of August, and suffered its third loss in a row in a 2-0 home defeat to Charleston Battery last time out. Its three-game losing streak is the club's longest such run in more than a year, dating back to a five-game losing stretch during the 2024 season that included a 3-0 loss at Rhode Island FC on June 26. Sitting just three points removed from a home playoff berth in the Western Conference, Friday presents a massive opportunity for El Paso to get back on track as the regular season nears its conclusion.

Friday's 1-0 win at Miami FC was yet another impressive showing from a Rhode Island FC defense that has been one of the strongest in the USL Championship over the last two months. The shutout was its third-straight across all competitions, and seventh in the Ocean State club's last nine games dating back to the beginning of August. No team in the USL Championship has kept more shutouts than Rhode Island FC in that stretch, and RIFC's 10 total regular-season shutouts are second behind only Las Vegas Lights FC (11) and Sacramento Republic FC (11). Rhode Island FC's 24 conceded goals are the third fewest in the league behind Louisville City FC (19) and Sacramento (19). Led by goalkeeper Koke Vegas, who kept his 29th career regular season shutout in the win and 18th in two seasons for Rhode Island FC across all competitions, the airtight defense led RIFC to back-to-back shutouts wins for just the second time all season.

WHAT

Rhode Island FC travels to Southwest University Park to face El Paso Locomotive FC in Week 30 of the 2025 USL Championship regular season.

WHO

El Paso Locomotive FC

Rhode Island FC

WHEN

Friday, September 26

9:00 p.m. ET

WHERE

Southwest University Park

1 Ballpark Plaza

El Paso, TX 79901

BROADCAST

NESN, ESPN+

RADIO

790 The Score (790 AM)







