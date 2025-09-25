Match Preview: North Carolina FC vs. Miami FC

Published on September 25, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC returns home to face off against Miami FC for Fall Fest, State Fair, and College Night, presented by United Bank, on Friday, September 26, at 7 p.m. ET at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. Tickets for the match are available here. The match will stream live on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

NCFC also hosts the United States Deaf Women's National Team on Friday. Fans can visit Fan Fest for a meet and greet with the team before they travel to Tokyo, Japan, for the Deaflympics.

Week 29 saw NCFC and the Tampa Bay Rowdies split points in a 2-2 draw. Oalex Anderson scored the equalizer late into stoppage time for his third goal of the season and 50th USL goal.

The draw kept NCFC in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings with a record of 11W-9L-4D (37 points). While NCFC cannot clinch a playoff spot this weekend, a win would put the team on the verge of doing so, especially with a game in hand on the rest of the Eastern Conference.

Evan Conway, who scored the first goal in Tampa, has found the back of the net in back-to-back matches, bringing his season total to a team-leading eight goals. Pedro Dolabella sits one off from Conway, while five others have at least two.

SCOUTING MIAMI

Miami FC has struggled to regain its momentum after collecting five wins in its first eight matches of the summer. The club's last win came against the Charleston Battery on June 18 and has since gone 0W-8L-4D, bringing its record to 5W-14L-6D (21 points) on the season.

Miami occupies the bottom spot in the Eastern Conference standings but can still make a run for the playoffs with some other results going its way down the stretch.

The Miami attack has produced 22 goals this season, with six different goal scorers. Francisco Bonfiglio has been a scoring machine this season, scoring 13 goals, the second-most in the league.

Last month, Miami FC acquired goalkeeper Nicolas Campisi from Tampa Bay while sending Bill Hamid to the Rowdies. In five matches for Miami, Campisi has faced 26 shots, saving 18, while conceding eight. He earned his first clean sheet with the club in a 0-0 draw against the Las Vegas Lights.

UP NEXT

North Carolina FC visits Birmingham Legion FC on Wednesday, October 1, at 8 p.m. ET at Progressive Stadium for its first of two road matches for Week 31. The first matchup between these two clubs saw Birmingham score two unanswered goals for the upset win.







