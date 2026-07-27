Preview: Hounds vs. FC Tulsa

Published on July 27, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







PITTSBURGH - The last time the Hounds faced FC Tulsa, it was the biggest match and most historic win in the club's long history.

The stakes aren't quite as high on Wednesday, but the rematch of last year's USL Championship Final is still an important contest for the Hounds if they want to stay in position for a top-four finish in the Eastern Conference as they try to defend the title they won last November in Oklahoma.

The Hounds are looking to regain their form somewhat after a 1-0 setback against Rhode Island FC, the third loss in their past five matches. While it wasn't a terrible outing with the Hounds holding edges in shots, shots on target and possession, the team was unable to capitalize on their chances, and one critical lapse proved costly in the end.

New to the Hounds this week is forward Yu Tsukanome, who arrived via a loan deal with the Seattle Sounders and is eligible for selection Wednesday. He adds further scoring depth after the Hounds were shut out for the sixth time in 16 league matches, which is tied for the third-most in the USL Championship entering the week.

Tulsa, on the other hand, is coming off a scoreless draw with Lexington SC over the weekend that has them tied for fifth in the Western Conference, the same position the Hounds hold in the East. Rémi Cabral has been the pacesetter for the Tulsa attack with five goals this season, and the team last week acquired from Loudoun United FC young attacker Arquimídes Ordóñez - a player the Hounds already have faced three times this year in preseason, the regular season and the Prinx Tires USL Cup.

The two sides, of course, played to a 0-0 draw in last year's Final before the Hounds won on penalties, and neither team is particularly high-scoring this year with the Hounds have 19 league goals and Tulsa at just 18. The Hounds hold a 3-1-3 edge in the all-time series - the one loss coming in the 2024 U.S. Open Cup in Pittsburgh.

Strangely, this is only the fourth time since the USL broke into two conferences in 2015 that the previous year's finalists have met the next season. The Hounds are looking to reverse history in those rematches, as the defending champs are 0-2-1 in those follow-up contests. The last time a reigning champion won the rematch of the final in the following season was 2014, when a Kevin Molino hat trick sent Orlando City SC defeated the Charlotte Eagles, 3-1.

Wednesday's match is Italian Heritage Night at F.N.B. Stadium, which will include Italian-themed food specials and halftime recognition with members of the Pittsburgh chapter of the Italian-American Sports Hall of Fame and other Italian celebrities from the worlds of business, education and entertainment. The Tailgate Zone will open at 5 p.m., and gates to the stadium open at 6 p.m.

Tickets for the match are still available at Ticketmaster and at the F.N.B. Stadium Box Office. Live coverage of the match will be aired on SportsNet Pittsburgh locally, streamed on ESPN+ and broadcast in Spanish by Radio Las Palmas, 92.9 FM HD2.

Match Info

Riverhounds (7-7-2) vs. FC Tulsa (6-4-5)

Date: Wednesday, July 29

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: F.N.B. Stadium

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Odds: Hounds +105 / Draw +220 / Tulsa +240

TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh

Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: Radio Las Palmas, 92.9 FM HD2 (Spanish)

Live statistics: USL Championship Match Center

Live updates: @RiverhoundsSC on X/Twitter

Match hashtag: #PITvTUL







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 27, 2026

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