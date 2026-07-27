Rhode Island FC Loans Midfielder Clay Holstad to Major League Soccer Club FC Dallas

Published on July 27, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release









Rhode Island FC midfielder Clay Holstad

(Rhode Island FC) Rhode Island FC midfielder Clay Holstad(Rhode Island FC)

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC announced today that it has loaned midfielder Clay Holstad to Major League Soccer club FC Dallas for the remainder of the 2026 season, with an option to purchase at the conclusion of the loan. Holstad, who was one of RIFC's original signings ahead of its inaugural season in 2024, becomes the first player in club history to move to a Major League Soccer club, marking a significant milestone in the club's growth and showcasing its ability to develop players to the highest standard of competition.

"On and off the field, Clay has been a crucial piece of our squad since our inaugural season, and we are extremely proud of him for getting the opportunity to compete at the highest level," said Rhode Island FC Head Coach and General Manager Khano Smith. "Sending players to Major League Soccer showcases our club's proven ability to develop players for the next level. Clay has an extremely promising career ahead, and we wish him the best of luck representing our club on the country's biggest stage. "

Holstad, who signed with Rhode Island FC on Jan. 12, 2024 ahead of its inaugural season, has featured in all but five games in Rhode Island FC's history. He ranks second all-time with 96 career appearances and 7,448 minutes logged in just under three seasons with RIFC, playing a pivotal role in leading the Ocean State club to the 2024 USL Championship Eastern Conference Title, the 2024 USL Championship Final and the 2025 Eastern Conference Final. Holstad is one of five players to reach double figures in goals for the club in its young history, scoring 10 times and adding eight assists.

Holstad is responsible for many of the club's early milestones, quickly becoming known for his long-range scoring ability and work rate in the midfield. He opened his account for the Ocean State club in a dramatic 4-4 tie vs. USL League One club Charlotte Independence on April 16, 2024, perfectly picking out the top corner with a long-range strike that landed on SportsCenter's Top 10.

Just ten days later, Holstad etched his name further into club history when he became the first RIFC player to score in front of its home fans, driving a powerful shot into the top corner from an unprecedented indirect free kick inside the 18-yard box. The historic goal quickly went viral and amassed millions of views on social media, going down in history as one of RIFC's most-viewed goals in its inaugural season.

Later that year, Holstad stole the headlines with another long-range stunner, opening the scoring in a historic 5-2 upset at league-leading Louisville City FC on June 22. On Aug. 3, he once again rose to the occasion when it mattered most, powering home a picturesque stoppage-time equalizer on the road in a nationally-televised battle with Detroit City FC.

Holstad continued to make headlines moving into 2025, winning USL Championship Goal of the Week Honors after yet another strike from distance helped the club to a 3-0 road win at Tampa Bay Rowdies on May 17. The highlight-reel moments complemented a remarkably consistent RIFC career for the four-time USL Championship Team of the Week honoree, who has never missed more than four games in a season.

Prior to his time in the Ocean State, the Birmingham, Alabama, native was selected by the Columbus Crew in the second round (43rd overall) of the 2023 MLS SuperDraft. Holstad started 19 games in 26 appearances throughout the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro season with Columbus Crew 2, scoring one goal and creating one assist in 1,761 minutes during his rookie season.

Before beginning his professional career, Holstad played collegiate soccer at the University of Kentucky. While in Lexington, Holstad helped lead the Wildcats to multiple NCAA Tournament appearances and was named to the Sun Belt Conference All-Tournament Team and the NCAA All-Southeast Region Second Team. Holstad graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering in 2022.

After helping RIFC to back-to-back Eastern Conference Finals, Holstad departs Rhode Island FC having made a lasting impact on fans, teammates and staff. Rhode Island FC is proud to showcase Holstad's development and wishes him the best as he embarks on the next stage of a promising professional career.

For Rhode Island FC news and updates, visit rhodeislandfc.com, subscribe to RIFC's monthly newsletter, follow the club on Instagram, Facebook, Tik Tok, X and LinkedIn, and download the official team app.

Images from this story







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.