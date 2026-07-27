Atlético Dallas Announces Javier "Chicharito" Hernández as Club's First Player

Published on July 27, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Atletico Dallas News Release







DALLAS - Every club has a first player. Today, Atlético Dallas begins its story with Javier "Chicharito" Hernández.

The club today announced that Hernández, one of the most accomplished and recognizable footballers of his generation, has signed a two-year contract with a club option for a third season, pending league and federation approval. Hernández becomes the first player in Atlético Dallas history.

The announcement comes as Dallas continues to establish itself as one of the world's premier soccer cities. With millions of supporters across North Texas, one of the nation's largest Hispanic communities, unprecedented youth participation, and global attention generated by the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the region has become one of the most dynamic football markets anywhere in the game.

"From the very beginning, our dream wasn't simply to launch another professional soccer club," said Matt Valentine, Founder and Chairman of Atlético Dallas. "Our dream was to build a club that truly belongs to Dallas. Javier believed in that vision... His career speaks for itself, but it's his leadership, humility, competitive spirit, and genuine love for the game that make him the perfect person to help write the first chapter in Atlético Dallas history."

From its inception, Atlético Dallas has committed to creating a club that reflects the culture of North Texas, embraces the communities that have long fueled the region's passion for the game, and makes professional soccer more accessible for future generations. Hernández's arrival represents a defining step toward that vision.

For a player whose career has taken him to some of the world's biggest clubs and the sport's grandest stages, Hernández's decision to join Atlético Dallas reflects something larger than a player signing. It is a shared belief in building a club with ambition, authenticity, and deep roots in one of the fastest-growing soccer communities in the world.

"I've been fortunate to live the dreams that every young footballer hopes to experience," Hernández said. "I've worn some of the biggest shirts in the world and played in incredible stadiums in front of passionate supporters. Opportunities like this, though, are different."

Known around the world by his nickname "Chicharito," Hernández is Mexico's all-time leading goal scorer and one of the country's most celebrated players, representing El Tri in multiple FIFA World Cups, Concacaf Gold Cups, FIFA Confederations Cups, and international competitions. Across nearly two decades, he has competed at the highest levels of world football, representing clubs that include Chivas Guadalajara, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, West Ham United, Sevilla FC, and LA Galaxy.

Today, however, Hernández says his focus is on helping build something entirely new.

"I believe Dallas deserves a club that reflects its passion for football, its diversity, and its future," said Hernández. "I want to help create a winning culture, inspire young players across North Texas, and give our supporters a team they can believe in from the very beginning. I didn't come here simply to finish my career. I came here to help build the future of football in Dallas."

For Sporting Director Brian Corcoran, Hernández represents the type of player around whom championship organizations are built.

"Javier gives us world-class quality on the field, but just as importantly he brings professionalism, accountability, and an unwavering commitment to winning. Those qualities become contagious inside a locker room, and they're exactly what we want this club to represent from day one," Corcoran said. "His willingness to mentor, combined with the qualities he will bring on the field makes this a perfect first signing for our club."

First Team Manager Peter Luccin believes Hernández's influence will extend well beyond goals scored.

"Players earn respect through the standards they set every day," Luccin said. "Javier has competed against the very best players in the world and understands exactly what excellence requires. His experience, professionalism, and competitive mentality will elevate everyone around him. That's the kind of foundation every successful club needs."

Hernández's signing also reflects Atlético Dallas' long-term ambitions both on and off the field. Beyond competing for championships in the USL Championship, the club has publicly committed to becoming one of the premier organizations in North American soccer while helping shape the future of the sport throughout the region.

"The league is excited to welcome a player of Javier's talent, experience and international acclaim to the USL Championship," said Jeremy Alumbaugh, President of the USL Championship. "This signing sends a clear message that Atlético Dallas is committed to building a championship-caliber team on the pitch and delivering an exceptional experience for its supporters and local fans. Javier's decision to join Atlético Dallas reflects the club's bold vision for professional soccer in North Texas and reinforces the momentum behind the league's long-term vision for the future of the game in the United States."

The club is hosting a formal press conference for media at Cotton Bowl Stadium on July 29 at 10:00 a.m. CT. Media assets, including photography, broadcast-quality video, B-roll, interview clips, and additional supporting materials, are available through the club's online media kit.

There will also be a free public player presentation celebration at Gilley's South Side Ballroom on July 31. Ticket information will be announced through the team's email newsletter and social media channels. Additional details regarding Hernández's official jersey unveiling will be announced in the coming weeks. Season tickets for Atlético Dallas' inaugural 2027 season are on sale now at atleticodallas.com/tickets.

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ABOUT ATLÉTICO DALLAS

Atlético Dallas is a professional soccer team coming to the historic Cotton Bowl in 2027 as part of the USL Championship. Co-founded by lifelong friends and soccer enthusiasts Matt Valentine and Sam Morton, the club is dedicated to building community through professional soccer while making the game more accessible and inspiring the next generation of athletes and leaders. Atlético Dallas is part of USL Dallas, the parent organization that also owns Dallas Trinity FC, one of the leading clubs in the USL's Gainbridge Super League. Together, the organization is building a comprehensive soccer ecosystem across North Texas through professional men's and women's soccer, youth development, community investment, and world-class facilities. For more information, visit atleticodallas.com.







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