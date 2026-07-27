Hounds Acquire Forward Yu Tsukanome on Loan

Published on July 27, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release









Forward Yu Tsukanome with the Tacoma Defiance

(Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, Credit: Seattle Sounders FC) Forward Yu Tsukanome with the Tacoma Defiance(Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, Credit: Seattle Sounders FC)

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC has acquired forward Yu Tsukanome from the Seattle Sounders of MLS on a loan deal for the remainder of the 2026 season.

Tsukanome, 25, is a native of Saitama, Japan, who has been a scoring standout for the past three seasons with the Tacoma Defiance, Seattle's affiliate team in MLS Next Pro. Last season, he scored 21 goals in 31 matches to earn honorable mention all-league honors and set a new single-season record for the Defiance, a record spanning the team's time in MLS Next Pro and the USL Championship.

"Yu is a technically strong attacker who brings an eye for goal, an ability to link play and a great work rate to complement our current group," Hounds head coach Rob Vincent said.

"Yu was one of the most prolific goal scorers in MLS NEXT Pro last year and has continued that form through the first half of this season. We're excited to add a player with his production to our attacking group," Hounds sporting director Dan Visser added.

After two years under contract with the Defiance, Tsukanome signed with the Sounders before this season but was loaned back to Tacoma, where he has scored five goals in 10 appearances this season. In 70 total appearances for Tacoma since 2014, Tsukanome has accumulated 30 goals and eight assists.

Tsukanome joined the Hounds in training late last week and will be eligible for selection in the team's next match Wednesday when they host FC Tulsa at 7 p.m. in a rematch of last year's USL Championship Final.

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Forward Yu Tsukanome with the Tacoma Defiance

(Seattle Sounders FC)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 27, 2026

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