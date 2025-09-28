Switchbacks FC Drop Home Match to Hartford Athletic

(Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, Credit: Isaiah Downing)

Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC fall 2-0 at home to Hartford Athletic.

During the first half, the boys in black and blue registered 12 shots, six of them on target, with eight coming from inside the box. They maintained a passing accuracy of 82.7%, while the back line made five tackles, winning four.

Despite their efforts, Hartford Athletic broke through, as #5 Njie Baboucarr headed from a scramble in the box, placing the ball into the right side of the net. The half ended with Hartford holding a one-goal lead.

Hartford broke through the Switchbacks' defense as #2 Sebastian Anderson, positioned near the middle-right edge of the 18-yard box, sent a pass back to #16 Jack Panayotou at the top right corner of the box. Panayotou struck a shot toward the top right corner of the net, for the finish.

The Switchbacks nearly found the back of the net in the 67', #4 Tyler Clegg with a powerful right-footed kick from well outside the right edge of the 18-yard box, but the shot hit middle of the woodwork and stayed out.

Overall, Colorado Springs have attempted 24 shots in this game, their highest total in a single match in the USL Championship this season.

The Switchbacks play again next Saturday at Weidner Field against San Antonio for Halloween Night.

James Chambers:

Overall Thoughts:

"It's the exact same for the last three games. We don't capitalize on the moments, and the guys are doing a lot of things right. But it's the business end of it. And look, it's ultimately on me. It's all on me, and I can't fault the players.

On prepping to go against San Antonio:

"We go back to the drawing board and go again. They're doing a lot of things right, but we're not doing everything right. So we just have to keep at it. We just have to keep pushing. Like I said, it's not on the players, it's on me."

Cole Mrowka

On playing the full 90 minutes:

"It's kind of been the story of the last three games, where we're putting together good performances, but it's just not coming together. We've got two more home games. We've got to end it on a good note, and hopefully, we get a result at the end of the day. We're in a position right now where we're in eighth place, and the results have to come because we're fighting for the playoffs. "

Brennan Creek

On not getting the results for the past few matches:

"I think it's a mental thing, you know, obviously a couple of losses in a row can get in your head, but I think we need to get the right mental mindset back to that winning mindset that we know we have, and we've had in the past, and just figure that out and win games."

Match Statistics:

Saves: COS: Christian Herrera (1) HFD: John Berner (8)

Goals: COS: N/A HFD: A. Obalola (41'), J. Panayotou (A: S. Anderson)(51')

YC:COS: Mahoney (15'), Johnson (83') HFD: N/A

