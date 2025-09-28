Blake Sets Franchise Record with Game-Winning Goal

Published on September 27, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Indianapolis - Indy Eleven midfielder Jack Blake scored his USL Championship era (2018-) franchise record 25th Boys in Blue goal for the game-winner in a huge 2-1 victory over Western Conference leader FC Tulsa at Carroll Stadium. The win moves Indy Eleven into a playoff position one point ahead of Rhode Island FC with four games left in the regular season.

Midfielder Cam Lindley started the scoring sequence for Blake's goal with a long ball down the right sideline for Bruno Rendon. Rendon fought off two players outside the area and backheeled it back to Lindley, who played a one-touch bender to captain Aodhan Quinn on the left side of the area. Quinn played a quick pass inside the six to Blake who finished it with his left foot to give the Boys in Blue a 2-0 lead in the 68th minute.

It is Blake's team-leading 10th goal this season matching his 2024 total of 10. The Nottingham, England, native has scored 42 goals in his USLC career after becoming the 19th player in league history to record at least 40 goals and 25 assists in regular-season games.

Quinn's assist is his team-high ninth of the campaign and the 59th in his USLC career, moving him into sole possession of second place on the league all-time list.

Indy Eleven took an early lead in the eighth minute when midfielder James Murphy played an in-swinging ball on a free kick from inside the left sideline that defender Brian Schaefer headed into the right corner of the net for this first career Boys in Blue goal. The 6'3 Schaefer recorded his first career assist in Sunday's 2-1 home win over Birmingham Legion.

It is Murphy's third assist this season, with all of them coming in the last two months.

Goalkeeper Luke Pruter earned his second home victory this week with two saves. Defenders Joey Zalinsky and Schaefer combined for three blocks on one sequence in the 21st minute to maintain the 1-0 lead. Both Zalinsky and Schaefer finished with a team-high three blocks in the match.

Indy Eleven will take its two-game winning streak to USL Championship Eastern Conference leader Louisville City FC next Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on WNDY 23 and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

The Boys in Blue have their final regular season home game with Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday, October 18 at 7 p.m. at Carroll Stadium vs. Loudoun United FC.

Tickets for that match are available via Ticketmaster. Flex Plan, Group, and Hospitality tickets are available here. For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.

For 2026 Season Tickets, place a $50 deposit before Dec. 1 to lock in the best pricing and benefits! Benefits include free parking, unlimited ticket exchanges, and a 25% discount on all Indy Eleven merchandise.

USL Championship

Indy Eleven 2:1 FC Tulsa

Sat., Sept. 27, 2025 - 7:00 p.m.

Carroll Stadium | Indianapolis

Weather: Sunny, 82 degrees

Attendance: 9,512

2025 USL Championship Records

Indy Eleven: 9-12-5 (-5), 32 pts; #8 in Eastern Conference

FC Tulsa: 13-5-8 (12), 47 pts; #1 in Western Conference

Scoring Summary

IND - Brian Schaefer (James Murphy) 8'

IND - Jack Blake (Aodhan Quinn) 68'

TUL - Boubacar Diallo (Eliot Goldthorp) 80'

Discipline Summary

TUL- Bench (caution) 13'

TUL- Harvey St Clair (caution) 33'

IND- James Murphy (caution) 45'+1

IND- Joey Zalinsky (caution) 51'

IND- Luke Pruter (caution) 88'

TUL- Alex Dalou (caution) 89'

IND- Cam Lindley (caution) 90'+2

Indy Eleven Line-Up: Luke Pruter, James Musa, Brian Schaefer, Ben Ofeimu, Joey Zalinsky (Hayden White 81'), Aodhan Quinn (captain), Cam Lindley, James Murphy (Josh O'Brien 81'), Jack Blake (Brem Soumaoro 90'), Romario Williams (Bruno Rendón 60'), Edward Kizza (Elvis Amoh 60').

Indy Eleven Subs Not Used: Hunter Sulte, Elliot Collier, Ryan Hunsucker.

FC Tulsa Line-Up: Cole Johnson, Lamar Batista, Delentz Pierre, Owen Damm (Eliot Goldthorp 64'), Travian Sousa, Boubacar Diallo (captain), Giordano Colli (Stefan Lukic 64'), Harvey St Clair, Taylor Calheira, Trevor Amann (Kalil ElMedkhar 64'), Jamie Webber (Alex Dalou 81').

FC Tulsa Subs Not Used: Andrew Booth, Tyler Deric, Patrick Seagrist.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.