Dominik Wanner Earns Second Team of the Week Selection

Sacramento, Calif. - Today, USL Championship announced the Week 31 Team of the Week. With a goal in last week's win over Orange County SC, Republic FC wingback Dominik Wanner (pronunciation: Von-ner) was named to the league's weekly top squad. The 2-1 victory secured the club's 11th playoff berth in 12 seasons and the first home win over OC since 2022.

Deployed as a striker for the midweek contest, Wanner led Republic FC's aggressive attack early on. In the fourth minute, he beat his defender to drive the ball forward for a shot that was deflected to Blake Willey for a close-range shot, but it narrowly missed the target. But Wanner would not be kept out for long. Just three minutes later, he jumped on the rebound of another shot from Willey and volleyed the ball past the keeper for his second goal of the season. The 25-year-old German winger finished the match with three of three shots on target, three successful dribbles, four duels won, and four recoveries.

This is his second Team of the Week selection of the season. The first came in Week 7 when he scored his first-ever USL Championship goal against Phoenix Rising.

With the USL Jägermeister Cup now in the rear-view mirror, Republic FC now turns its focus to closing out the regular season. The club has secured a spot in the 2025 Playoffs and can lock up a home seed with four games left in the regular season.

The final stretch begins this Saturday when the team heads east to take on Hartford Athletic at Trinity Health Stadium. The match kicks off at 4:00 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on Antenna TV 40.2, as well as streaming on FOX40+ and ESPN+.

Republic FC will close out the regular season with a two-game homestand, taking on Charleston Battery on Wednesday, October 22 and Miami FC on Wednesday, October 25. Both contests kickoff from Heart Health Park at 7:00 p.m. and tickets are available now at SacRepublicFC.com.







