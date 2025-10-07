Republic FC and SchoolsFirst Celebrate Annual Teachers of the Year

Ahead of the biggest match of the year, Republic FC and SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union proudly celebrated the incredible educators who make a difference in the lives of students across the Sacramento region. The partners recognized the Sacramento County Office of Education Teachers of the Year and Classified Employees of the Year, shining a well-deserved spotlight on the dedicated individuals who strive to create welcoming and supportive education environments across Northern California.

The honorees represent districts throughout Sacramento County and were selected for their exemplary work performance, school and community involvement, and leadership.

From Left: SCOE Superintendent Dave Gordon and SchoolsFirst School & Community Relations Specialist Julie DePrada-Schott with this year's Classified Employees of the Year and Teachers of the Year

2025 Classified Employees of the Year

Marythony Sohl - Administrative Assistant, San Juan Unified School District

Bryan Cooper - Theater Production Specialist, Folsom Cordova Unified School District

Terry Douglas - Community Safety Specialist, Folsom Fordova Unified School District

Efrain Alanis - Academic and Career Advisor, Twin Rivers Unified School District

Gerald Worley - Head Custodian, Folsom Fordova Unified School District

Duane Martinez - Driver, Folsom Fordova Unified School District

David Wilkerson - San Juan Unified School District

Keren Beukema - Library Media Technician, Twin Rivers Unified School District

Manuela Aguilar Dominguez - Food Service, Folsom Fordova Unified School District

2026 Teachers of the Year

Dawn Dodson - 3rd Grade, Arthur S. Dudley Elementary School (Center Joint Unified School District)

Yrma Zevada White - Kindergarten, Main Avenue Elementary School (Robla School District)

Bethany Hancock - 3rd Grade, Elk Grove Elementary School (Elk Grove Unified School District)

Anda Robinson - English, Miwok Middle School (Sacramento City Unified School District)

Steven Ramsay - Science, Laguna Creek High School (Elk Grove Unified School District)

Derek Tahara - 3rd Grade, David Lubin Elementary School (Sacramento City Unified School District)

Julie Nittler - 3rd Grade, Peter J. Shields Elementary School (Folsom Fordova Unified School District)

Jessie Storrs - Library/Media, El Centro Jr./Sr. High School (Sacramento County Office of Education)

Megan Ehnat - Social Science, Galt High School (Galt Joint Union High School District)

Haley Zerr - US History, Will Rogers Middle School (San Juan Unified School District)

Graciela Castañeda - Middle School (Multiple Subjects), Language Academy of Sacramento (Independent Charter School - SCUSD)

Mirna Florez-Perez - Dual Immersion, Madison Elementary School (Twin Rivers Unified School District)

Travis Murray - Automotive (CTE), Natomas High School (Natomas Unified School District)

Congratulations to this year's honorees!







