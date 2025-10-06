Hartford Athletic Wins First-Ever Trophy in USL Jägermeister Cup

Published on October 6, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







Hartford, CT - Hartford Athletic is proud to announce that the club has won the USL Jägermeister Cup, marking the city of Hartford's first major trophy in 25 years and Hartford Athletic's first-ever hardware.

On Saturday night, Hartford Athletic played Sacramento Republic FC at Heart Health Park in the 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup Final. In the end, Hartford Athletic came out on top, earning a hard-fought 1-0 win. Samuel Careaga scored the game winner off a short corner from Sebastian Anderson to take home the club's first ever trophy and be crowned the champions.

To access highlights and photos from Saturday's historic victory click HERE.

To celebrate this achievement, there will be an official trophy presentation on the pitch before the next home match on Saturday, October 11 at 7:00 PM, as Hartford Athletic hosts Sacramento Republic FC at Trinity Health Stadium. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to witness this unforgettable moment as the Boys in Green hoist the cup in front of their home crowd.

Hartford Athletic would like to extend a massive thank you to our founding partners The Hartford, Travelers, Stanley Black & Decker and Liberty Bank, as well as our title sponsor, Trinity Health of New England for making this journey possible.

With only one home match left of the regular season, don't miss your chance to see the Green & Blue back in action. Tickets for the October 11th match are available now at hartfordathletic.com/tickets.







