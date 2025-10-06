El Paso Locomotive FC's Jahmali Waite Called up by Jamaica for October World Cup Qualifiers

Published on October 6, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC goalkeeper Jahmali Waite was named to the 25-man roster for Jamaica for a pair of CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying matches in mid-October, the club announced today.

Waite has appeared in 17 matches for the Reggae Boyz and has kept eight clean sheets. He started both of Jamaica's qualifying matches in September recording two shutouts putting them comfortably atop Group B of the final phase of CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying.

The Jamaican national team has four remaining matches between now and mid-November. They find themselves in Group B alongside Bermuda, Curaçao and Trinidad and Tobago. The three group winners will automatically qualify for the 2026 World Cup while the two best runners-up will feature in the FIFA Play-Off Tournament.

Waite will be unavailable for El Paso Locomotive FC's upcoming match against Lexington SC (October 11).

JAMAICA SCHEDULE

Curaçao vs Jamaica | Friday, October 10 @ 5 p.m. MT

Ergilio Hato Stadium, Willemstad, Curaçao

Jamaica vs Bermuda | Tuesday, October 14 @ 6 p.m. MT

Independence Park, Kingston, Jamaica







