LouCity to 'Keep Louisville Weird' this Saturday vs. Miami FC

Published on October 6, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC will "Keep Louisville Weird" this weekend at Lynn Family Stadium.

In partnership with the Louisville Independent Business Alliance, Saturday's 7:30 p.m. game against Miami FC will double as Keep Louisville Weird Night, a celebration of the local businesses that make our city unique.

Louisville City players will debut a commemorative pregame warmup shirt featuring local landmarks and the Keep Louisville Weird logo. The shirts are on sale now at LouSoccerStore.com and in the Lynn Family Stadium team store, open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Proceeds from each purchase benefit LIBA.

Fans can visit LouCity.com/louweird for tickets or call (502) LOU-CITY, Option 2, to speak with a representative.

In addition to the warmup tops, fans can expect several other activations, including:

A village of tables and booths in the stadium's beer garden featuring Louisville Independent Business Alliance members.

A Keep Louisville Weird poster giveaway to the first 1,000 fans.

A locally inspired playlist curated by Louisville Public Media staff.

Other "weird" activations, including Louisville-inspired temporary tattoos from Tattoo Charlie's and on-site haircuts by Anchorless Barber Co.

"We're excited to partner with LouCity for Keep Louisville Weird Night," said Jennifer Rubenstein, executive director of the Louisville Independent Business Alliance. "Showcasing independent businesses at the stadium is a fun way to celebrate what makes Louisville unique, while reminding fans that choosing local keeps our city strong and vibrant."

Gates open at 6 p.m. for the stadium's $2 happy hour featuring beer, Pepsi products and bottled water at bars throughout the concourse as well as $6 happy hour pricing on margaritas (Tacos D Amor) and slushies (Philly's Best).

LouCity - already locked into the 2025 playoffs - will continue another historically strong season against Miami FC as the boys in purple close in on a second consecutive Players' Shield title awarded to the league's regular season champion.







