Jamie Webber Nominated for USL Championship Goal of the Week
Published on October 6, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa News Release
TULSA, OK - FC Tulsa midfielder Jamie Webber has been nominated for the USL Championship Goal of the Week following his strike in Tulsa's Week 31 match, earning him recognition among the league's top finishers.
Webber's nomination comes for his goal at the 39:41 minute. Earning a free kick after the goalkeeper Logan Ketterer was shown a straight red card for a reckless foul on Taylor Calheira, Webber stepped up and curled a right-footed free kick into the top corner, giving Tulsa a 1-0 lead before halftime. Webber's goal showcases his technical precision, marking it as one of the highlights of Tulsa's winning game.
Week 31 Goal of the Week Nominees
Amando Moreno (El Paso Locomotive FC) - 71:29
Charles Ahl (Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC) - 21:33
Jamie Webber (FC Tulsa) - 39:41
Manuel Arteaga (Tampa Bay Rowdies) - 87:06
How to Vote
Fans can vote for Webber's strike in the USL Championship Goal of the Week fan poll, now live at uslchampionship.com. Voting is open through Thursday at 12:00 PM ET, with the winner announced later that day at 4:00 PM ET on the league's official social media channels.
