Pair of Locos Named to Team of the Week for Week 31

Published on October 7, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC's Amando Moreno and Eric Calvillo were both selected to the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 31 after a four-point week for Los Locos including a 3-1 win over Oakland Roots on Wednesday afternoon at Southwest University Park.

AMANDO MORENO

Moreno started October with a bang with his second brace of the season against Oakland including a Goal of the Week nominee to seal the deal. He currently sits at nine goals and four assists, both good for second for El Paso this season.

"Starting off with a goal got our team up and ready to go quickly," Moreno said. "Towards the beginning of the season, that's kind of how we started most games, and then with these last four or five matches, we've just been unlucky with a lack of concentration. It's been tough for us, but we really didn't try to do anything different. We just needed to lock in and keep grinding down the stretch."

ERIC CALVILLO

Calvillo recorded a goal and an assist against Oakland on Wednesday, his second match this season with two goal contributions and second in a row with an assist. He was rested against his former club on Saturday night.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 31

GK - Colin Shutler, Orange County SC

D - Stephen Turnbull, Birmingham Legion FC

D - Thomas Vancaeyezeele, Tampa Bay Rowdies

D - Josh Jones, Louisville City FC

M - Giordano Colli, FC Tulsa

M - Kevon Lambert, Louisville City FC

M - Jeciel Cedeno, Detroit City FC

M - Jamie Webber, FC Tulsa

F - Amando Moreno, El Paso Locomotive FC

F - Woobens Pacius, Tampa Bay Rowdies

F - Tobias Zaraté, Miami FC

Coach - Gastón Maddoni, Miami FC

Bench - Carlos Herrera (DET), AJ Paterson (BHM), Talen Maples (NM), Taylor Davila (LOU), Eric Calvillo (ELP), Danny Crisostomo (TBR), Dominik Wanner (SAC)







