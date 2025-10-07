Switchbacks FC Players Duke Lacroix, Garven Metusala, and Stevie Echevarria Called up for International Play

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced that three players have received international call-ups ahead of the upcoming 2026 Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers. Midfielder Stevie Echevarria has been selected to represent the Puerto Rico National Team, while defenders Duke Lacroix and Garven Metusala will join the Haitian National Team.

Echevarria continues to make his mark with Puerto Rico. He has been named to nine international squads, appearing in eight matches and starting five. He scored his first international goal in June 2025 during a World Cup Qualifier against St. Vincent and has totaled 473 minutes of international play. Puerto Rico will take on Argentina on October 13.

Lacroix brings valuable experience to Haiti's roster, having been named to 17 international squads and making 10 appearances, including nine starts. Across those matches, he's tallied two goals and logged 851 minutes. Most recently, Lacroix featured in Haiti's September 2025 World Cup Qualifying fixtures against Honduras and Costa Rica, playing the full 90 minutes in both contests and recording an assist in the 86th minute versus Costa Rica.

Metusala continues to be a steady presence for Haiti, earning 20 international call-ups and 14 appearances, including 13 starts. He has surpassed 1,000 minutes for his country and most recently went the full 90 minutes against Costa Rica.

Haiti is set to compete in two crucial World Cup Qualifying matches, facing Nicaragua on October 9 and Honduras on October 13.

Lacroix, Metusala, and Echevarria will be unavailable for the Switchbacks' upcoming match against Charleston Battery as they represent their nations in international competition.







