Dynamic Duo: FC Tulsa Midfield Pair Earns Team of the Week Honors
Published on October 7, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa News Release
TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa midfielders Giordano Colli and Jamie Webber have been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 31, following their stellar performances in the recent match against Lexington SC.
Colli and Webber controlled the midfield, blending precision and intensity to keep Tulsa on the front foot. Colli's pinpoint passing orchestrated crucial attacking moves, culminating in a goal of his own and setting up Webber's second strike. Meanwhile, Webber's tireless work rate drove the team's dominance and saw him score twice.
Their inclusion in the Team of the Week underscores Tulsa's strong form and showcases the squad's motivation towards the playoffs.
The full USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 31 is listed below:
GK - Colin Shutler, Orange County SC
D - Stephen Turnbull, Birmingham Legion FC
D - Thomas Vancaeyezeele, Tampa Bay Rowdies
D - Josh Jones, Louisville City FC
M - Giordano Colli, FC Tulsa
M - Kevon Lambert, Louisville City FC
M - Jeciel Cedeno, Detroit City FC
M - Jamie Webber, FC Tulsa
F - Amando Moreno, El Paso Locomotive FC
F - Woobens Pacius, Tampa Bay Rowdies
F - Tobias Zaraté, Miami FC
Coach - Gastón Maddoni, Miami FC
Bench - Carlos Herrera (DET), AJ Paterson (BHM), Talen Maples (NM), Taylor Davila (LOU), Eric Calvillo (ELP), Danny Crisostomo (TBR), Dominik Wanner (SAC)
Next Up
FC Tulsa will play its third-to-last regular-season match this Saturday, October 11, when the Black & Gold host San Antonio FC at ONEOK Field at 7:00 p.m. CST.
Tickets are available now at fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231.
