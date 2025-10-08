Meet the 2025 El Futuro Scholarship Recipient

Published on October 7, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Each September, in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Republic FC partners with the Sacramento Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to shine a spotlight on local student achievements, helping pave the way for future leaders.

Kevin Ramos, a first-generation college student pursuing a bachelor's degree in construction management at California State University, Sacramento, was honored in front of a packed house at Republic FC's Noche Latina match on October 1.

"What matters most to me is my family, education, and building a strong foundation for my future career and personal life. My parents' sacrifices inspire me daily, and I want to honor them while setting an example for my younger siblings," says Kevin. "Education has always been central to my vision of the future, and I strive not only to succeed academically but also to apply what I learn to make a tangible difference in my community."

Growing up in a low-income household, Kevin learned early the value of persistence and keeping a positive outlook. Watching his parents work tirelessly shaped his professional values, instilling the principles of hard work, humility and faith.

"From a young age, I understood that education would be my path to a better future, not just for myself, but for my family. What I want most to convey is that I am driven, motivated, and committed to breaking the cycle by becoming the first college graduate in my family."

Kevin's interest in construction management started at a young age when he began working in home remodeling with his uncle. On this experience, Kevin said, "I realized the incredible opportunities within construction management and saw how leadership, planning, and teamwork could transform projects." while gaining experience working part-time at a general contracting company.

Beyond academics, he shows a strong dedication to his passion and his peers. He serves as an officer for the Sacramento State Construction Management Student Association, bridging the gap between aspiring students and other industry professionals. Kevin says that "Helping others has strengthened my confidence, enhanced my communication and organizational skills, and inspired me to create opportunities for students and community members alike."

Receiving this scholarship is more than financial support for Kevin. It is an investment in his dreams and his path. The award allows him to dedicate more time to his studies and pursue his education. Most importantly, it brings Kevin closer to honoring his family's sacrifices, excelling in his studies and beginning a stellar career.

Kevin's scholarship application reflects the same values he demonstrates through his leadership and community involvement, highlighting his mentorship of first-generation students as well as his commitment to building and fostering professional connections. His application demonstrates not only how he pursues his own academic and career goals but also opens opportunities for others to succeed.

Since 2019, Republic FC and the Sacramento Hispanic Chamber of Commerce have continued to celebrate young leaders, highlighting the impact of education and community involvement.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.