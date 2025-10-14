Midfielder Charlie Dennis Named to Team of the Week 32

Published on October 14, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising midfielder Charlie Dennis was named to the USL Championship Team of the Week Bench for Week 32, USL announced today. Dennis scored the game-winning goal in Rising's 2-0 road win over North Carolina FC on October 10 at WakeMed Soccer Park. In addition to his goal, the midfielder led the team with 13 passes in the final third and four touches in the opposing box.

Dennis' goal came in the 35th minute when, positioned around the penalty box, he was the first to react to a saved shot taken by defender Collin Smith. When the ball bounced to him, Dennis used his left foot to slot the ball into the back of the net. The goal marked Dennis' 6th of the regular season and 9th in all competitions. Coupled with three assists, Dennis' 12 goal contributions makes him one of three Rising players to surpass double-digit goal contributions in all competitions, joining midfielder Hope Avayevu and forward Ihsan Sacko.

With a goal contribution in three of Rising's last four matches (3G, 1A), Dennis has now picked up two league-wide recognitions in the past month. On September 30, the midfielder was named Player of the Week after he netted a brace to spur Rising's three-goal comeback against Oakland Roots SC on September 27.

"Charlie is a player who's going to give you goals and assists," Rising Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah said following his team's 4-1 win over Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on August 23. "He's a very saavy player when he's on the ball and you know in his mind that he's thinking that he wants to create for the team."

Dennis and Rising next take the field at 7:00 p.m. Saturday, October 18, at Phoenix Rising Stadium as Rising host San Antonio FC on Fan Appreciation Night.







