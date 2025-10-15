Orange County SC Extends Head Coach Danny Stone's Contract Through 2026

Published on October 14, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

IRVINE, CA - Orange County Soccer Club (OCSC) today announced Head Coach Danny Stone has signed a contract extension, securing his leadership through the 2026 USL Championship season.

"We're delighted to retain Danny through 2026, a clear reflection of our confidence in his leadership and the direction we're heading. Despite the challenges we've faced this season, including a number of injuries, we've seen tremendous growth in our young players and remain firmly in the hunt for the postseason, with the belief that we can make a deep run.

As we approach the final three games of the regular season, we're looking forward to being back in front of our fans. The support we've received all year has been incredible, and that energy will be crucial as we aim to finish strong and carry momentum into the playoffs." said OCSC President of Soccer Operations Peter Nugent.

Stone, the 11th head coach in club history, took charge in August 2024 and has continued to lead the team with distinction. Under his direction, OCSC has established a clear identity built on tactical discipline, player development, and resilience on the field. In the 2025 season, his squad holds an 8-11-8 record and remains in contention for a playoff berth.

"I'm extremely proud and grateful for the opportunity to continue leading Orange County SC," said OCSC Head Coach Danny Stone. "We'll keep building on the foundation we've established this year as we work together to drive the organization toward the vision we all strive to achieve. It's an honor to represent OCSC and our incredible fans. I'm so thankful for all of the fantastic support they've shown me and the team, and I look forward to the challenge ahead as we pursue success together."

Before joining OCSC, Stone managed Phoenix Rising FC and served as assistant coach for the Colorado Rapids (2014-2018), OKC Energy FC (2018-2021), and Phoenix Rising FC (2021-2024). A Liverpool-born former professional defender, Stone played over 40 matches for Blackburn Rovers, Notts County and Southport in England across three seasons before transitioning into coaching.

