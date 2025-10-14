Republic FC Honors Indigenous People's Day with Community Garden Service Project
Published on October 14, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC News Release
On Monday, Republic FC's front office swapped their office laptops for garden gloves, heading to Mirasol Village Community Garden for a morning of service in honor of Indigenous People's Day.
In partnership with Alchemist Community Development Corporation, the Indomitable staff lent a hand with garden maintenance at one of Sacramento's most unique green spaces. The Mirasol Village Community Garden is the largest city-owned garden in Sacramento and was established to support the residents of the Mirasol Village. Opened just last year, this is a transit-oriented, mixed-income community located in Sacramento's River District just on the edge of the Railyards where construction for Republic FC's new stadium is underway.
The club's volunteer day focused on weeding, clearing out planting beds, and prepping the space for winter, all in support of Alchemist CDC's mission to make healthy, sustainable living accessible for everyone.
