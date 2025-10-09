2026 Season Ticket Memberships Now on Sale

Published on October 9, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

As Republic FC continues its legacy as one of the top clubs in American soccer - on and off the pitch - the club has officially launched season ticket memberships for the 2026 campaign. For longtime supporters and newcomers alike, this is an opportunity for fans to secure their spot for a year of unforgettable moments at Heart Health Park.

Key Member Benefits

Lowest Ticket Prices - Memberships are the most affordable way to see every game at Heart Health Park.

New Stadium Priority Access - Season ticket members will have top priority to select seats at the new Republic Stadium at The Railyards.

Member Scarf - Show your Republic pride and membership status with a special scarf that is available only to season ticket holders.

Exclusive events and discounts - Year-round events with special appearances from Republic FC players and coaches, Pro Shop merchandise discount, Youth Camps & Clinics discount, Cal Expo parking discount, and more.

Discounted / Early Access to Other Soccer Competitions - This includes playoffs, USL Cup knockout rounds (group play included), and the U.S. Open Cup.

A Membership for Every Budget

Starting as low as $175, Republic FC offers wide range of membership packages including Half-Season and Full-Season options.







