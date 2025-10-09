Isaac Angking Called up to Puerto Rico Men's National Team for International Friendly vs. Argentina

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC announced today that midfielder Isaac Ankging, who is currently on loan at USL League One club Forward Madison FC, has been called up to the Puerto Rico Football Federation Men's National team for its upcoming friendly with defending World Cup champions Argentina on Oct. 14. Angking receives his second international call-up as an RIFC player, and is the third RIFC player to receive a call-up in 2025.

The international friendly was originally scheduled to be played at Soldier Field in Chicago on Oct. 13, but has since been moved to Inter Miami CF's Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and is now set to be played on Tuesday, Oct. 14. Angking and the rest of the Puerto Rico squad will face off against a star-studded Argentina side, led by World Cup-winning coach Lionel Scaloni and headlined by legendary Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi.

Angking signed with Rhode Island FC on April 30, 2024. The Providence native made history in RIFC's 5-2 win over 2025 Players' Shield winners Louisville City FC on June 22, becoming the first Rhode Island-born player in club history to score a goal for the club. In total, he scored two goals and assisted one before suffering a season-ending ACL injury in August 2024.

After recovering from the injury, Angking made five appearances for RIFC in 2025 before joining Forward Madison FC on loan on July 25. Since then, he has logged six starts in 11 appearances for the Wisconsin club, tallying two goals and one assist in 536 minutes.

Prior to joining the Ocean State club, Angking's professional career spanned across Major League Soccer, MLS Next Pro and USL Championship. In 2022, the midfielder made 19 appearances and collected 1048 minutes for Columbus Crew 2 in a season that culminated with a MLS Next Pro Cup Championship. Before his season in Columbus, Angking scored twice in eight appearances for New England Revolution II in 2020 and added one assist in five matches while on loan with Charlotte Independence during the 2019 USL Championship season. Angking became the second-youngest Homegrown Player signing for New England Revolution on January 2, 2018. He made four MLS appearances in his rookie campaign, including his professional debut on September 5, 2018, against New York City FC. A true Rhode Island homegrown, Angking's youth career started at Providence's Bayside FC.

On the international level, Angking's most recent action with Puerto Rico came in June 2024, when he made two starts in a pair of Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) World Cup Qualifying games, including a 76-minute shift in the nation's 8-0 victory over Anguilla on June 12. The midfielder has four goals in 15 career appearances for Puerto Rico ever since his international debut in 2021.

