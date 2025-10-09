Lexington Sporting Club VOZZI Texting Platform Announced
Published on October 9, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington Sporting Club News Release
Lexington Sporting Club has joined forces with VOZZI to launch a new texting platform, creating an additional channel for the club to connect directly with its growing fanbase.
VOZZI will allow the club to contact fans via text message with updates on match information, ticket offers, community events, stadium activations, promotional giveaways and much more!
An approved vendor of major phone carriers including AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon, VOZZI is being used by other professional sports teams, college athletic departments, entertainers and music festivals across the country to drive engagement through one-on-one and mass texts.
Opt In
To opt in to Lexington Sporting Club text messages with VOZZI simply text LEXGO to 859-328-2678.
