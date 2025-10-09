El Paso Locomotive FC Playoff Ticket Presale Now Live
Published on October 9, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC News Release
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC is coming down the stretch of the USL Championship regular season, and presale for prospective home playoff tickets has begun.
Locomotive's 3-1 win last Wednesday against Oakland Roots SC moved them into fifth place in the Western Conference, tied on points with San Antonio FC in fourth. Their magic number to clinch a postseason berth is six points with three matches remaining.
Los Locos face a crucial test this weekend as they face sixth-place Lexington SC on the road Saturday at 5 p.m. MT. The match can be streamed on ESPN+.
Tickets for El Paso Locomotive FC's home regular season finale against FC Tulsa on Saturday, October 18 are available for purchase online at eplocomotivefc.com/tickets.
For the best prices and priority seating to every Locomotive home match in 2026, become a Season Ticket Member today! Season Ticket Memberships for the 2026 Season are available now and can be secured online at eplocomotivefc.com/seasontickets or calling (915) 235-GOAL.
