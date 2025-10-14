Defining Lexington SC's Playoff Picture with Two Matches to Play

Published on October 14, 2025

Only two weeks remain in the USL Championship regular season before postseason play commences. For the first time in what feels like an eternity, the Western Conference is beginning to take shape.

A three-point cushion opened last weekend between the top four spots in the West and spots five through eight. FC Tulsa, Sacramento Republic FC (Friday night's opponent) and New Mexico United have all clinched a playoff berth.

The good news regarding Lexington SC's recent (and somewhat unlucky) three-match skid is that the other clubs in the mix for the same playoff spot have failed to capitalize.

San Antonio FC has picked up one point over its last three outings. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC has earned three over its last five matches. Orange County SC has not won a match since August 16, collecting only five points in the last 59 days.

Phoenix Rising FC is the only club that was below Lexington a few weeks ago that has jumped it in the standings.

The Scenario

It goes without saying Lexington SC's next two matches will define its season.

The club's magic number is 7, meaning a combination of LSC earning and Orange County dropping seven points will clinch a playoff spot.

The mathematically astute will recognize Lexington can only earn a maximum of six points, meaning Orange County (who has a match in hand over LSC), cannot win out.

Orange County also owns the tiebreaker over LSC - points earned against Western Conference opponents, the third piece of tiebreaking criteria as defined by the USL Championship.

Below is a table defining what each possible result throughout the rest of the season means for both clubs.

LEX Points Earned LEX Total Points OC Must Drop (Points) OC Max Allowed (Points)

0 (2 losses) 35 7 34

1 (loss + draw) 36 6 35

2 (2 draws) 37 5 36

3 (win + loss) 38 4 37

4 (draw + win) 39 3 38

6 (2 wins) 41 1 40

Lexington SC's Remaining Schedule

Here's what the final two weeks of the USL Championship season have in store for the good guys:

vs. Sacramento Republic FC - Friday, Oct. 17

We need Lexington to storm the stables for the final home match of the season. Sacramento sits in second place in the West, tied on points with New Mexico.

LSC already proved it can hang with Republic FC, drawing them away from home earlier this season.

at Oakland Roots SC - Saturday, Oct. 25

The Coliseum awaits for the final match of the LSC regular season. Lexington defeated Oakland at home on August 23, 2-1.

Orange County SC's Remaining Schedule

Orange County's three remaining matches look like this:

vs. San Antonio FC - Wednesday, Oct. 15

San Antonio currently occupies fifth place in the West and have posted a 2W-2L-1D record over its last five matches. The Texas side won the first tie at home in late September, 3-1.

vs. Louisville City FC - Saturday, Oct. 18

LouCity just clinched its second consecutive Players' Shield and has won seven consecutive matches. As much as it pains us to say this, LSC fans might be forced to root for a Louisville result this time out.

vs. Indy Eleven - Saturday, Oct. 25

Indy should come out swinging in the season finale. Its situation is nearly identical to OCSC's - currently sitting in ninth place and trailing the playoff pack by just three points. Expect it to put everything on the line, assuming it is still in content by Week 34.

What Can I Do?

Easy.

1. Come out and support the lads Friday night. It's Lexington SC's biggest match of the season, plus the first 2,000 fans in attendance will receive a LSC beanie! And don't forget, LSC ONE Members receive free tickets to all remaining men's and women's matches in 2025.

2. Root against Orange County SC with every fiber in your being. It's nothing personal, OCSC, strictly business.







