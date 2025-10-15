Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Orange County SC 10/15/25

Published on October 14, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

At a glance...

Playoff Push: With three matches remaining in the regular season, SAFC sits in fifth place, five points above the Western Conference playoff line. A win Wednesday night over the Orange would clinch San Antonio's fifth playoff berth in six seasons.

September's Finest: Midfielder Jorge Hernandez was named USL Championship Player of the Month last week after a scorching September which saw him contribute to five of San Antonio's eight goals with three goals and two assists, also creating a league-high 16 chances. Hernandez posted a 71.4% shot accuracy and 42.9% shot conversion rate in his four appearances, and his team-leading 11 goals this year are tied for fourth-most in a regular season in SAFC history.

Early Advantage: SAFC is undefeated in 39 straight league matches when leading at halftime, going 34-0-5 in a streak dating back to October 2021.

---------------

USL Championship Match #28 - San Antonio FC at Orange County SC

Date: Wednesday, October 15, 2025

Kickoff: 9:00 p.m. CT

Stadium: Championship Soccer Stadium, Irvine, CA

Where to Watch: ESPN+

Stats: USL Match Center

San Antonio FC: 10-10-7 (37 pts; 5th place in Western Conference)

Orange County SC: 8-11-8 (32 pts; 9th place in Western Conference)

All-time Series: The all-time series is tied 5-5-6, with SAFC evening the series earlier this season after a 3-1 win in September at Toyota Field.

