Match Preview: Phoenix Rising vs San Antonio FC

October 15, 2025

Phoenix Rising returns from the East Coast following a crucial 2-0 win over North Carolina FC on October 10 at WakeMed Soccer Park. This Saturday the race for the playoffs heats up. Currently sixth in the West and two games to play, Rising now prepares to face a San Antonio FC squad that sits one spot (and a single point) above it in fifth place. Kickoff of the club's Fan Appreciation Night is slated for 7:00 p.m. (PT) on October 18 at Phoenix Rising Stadium.

"We have some of the best fans in the league," goalkeeper Patrick Rakovsky said. "We want to give the fans a home win that might just clinch our spot in the playoffs."

GAMEDAY INFORMATION

WHAT: Phoenix Rising FC vs San Antonio FC

WHEN: Saturday, October 18 (7:00 p.m. PT)

WHERE: Phoenix Rising Stadium (Phoenix, Ariz.)

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN: AZFS, ESPN+, KDUS 1060 AM (English), La Onda 99.5 FM (Spanish)

HOME FINALE

After kicking off the regular season at home against FC Tulsa on March 8, Rising will play its 15th and final home game of the 2025 regular season against San Antonio. Kah's side has earned a result in 10 of its home matches, scoring 26 goals. Some of the club's best home results came in a 2-0 win over Monterey Bay FC (May 17), 3-1 win over Orange County SC (June 7) and 4-1 win over Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC (Aug. 23).

"That energy (the fans) bring is very important for the game and for the players," Rising Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah said. "We're very appreciative of them and we want to keep going and fighting to get into the playoffs. We know what happens once you get into the playoffs, but first our goal is to get there."

Saturday's match presents Rising one final chance to secure points at home as it looks to finish the season strong and earn a potential home playoff match come November.

BOUNCING BACK

It didn't take long for Rising to bounce back from its first defeat in nearly two months. Tasked with a vital away day in North Carolina, Rising's defense stepped up to the challenge to hold the Carolina side off the score sheet, allowing just one shot on goal that goalkeeper Patrick Rakovsky swiftly dealt with.

With the result, Rising is still yet to lose consecutive matches in all competitions in 2025. Additionally, the victory marked Rising's first against Eastern Conference opposition in 2025.

"I think this type of performance has been building up, especially after last week," Kah said. "To respond like this shows the character of this group, the grit it has and its never say die mentality."

HOSTING SAN ANTONE

Saturday marks the second regular season matchup between Rising and San Antonio, and third in all competitions. Rising took the first matchup with a 2-1 win in Texas back on April 6, while Head Coach Carlos Llamosa's side responded with a 1-0 victory on April 26 in USL Jägermeister Cup play. Notably, Rising is 7-6-3 all-time against San Antonio in regular season play.

"There have been some close games," Kah said. "Obviously, we got our first win of the season (against San Antonio). That was great for confidence and for the overall belief in the team. In the Jägermeister Cup, it was a nothing game. We took our chances when we played them in San Antonio, so I'm looking forward to seeing how this weekend's game plays out."

Midfielder Jorge Hernández leads all San Antonio players in goals with 11, while both Hernández and defender Jimmy Medranda lead the team in assists with four each. Notably, Rising enters the weekend with a rest advantage, with San Antonio closing out a three-match week on the road.







