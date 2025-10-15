Rhode Island FC Announces End-Of-Season Player Awards

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Following a dominant 5-0 win vs. the Tampa Bay Rowdies in front of a sold-out Centreville Bank Stadium on Fan Appreciation Night, Rhode Island FC announced its end-of-season player awards. Four second-year RIFC players were honored for their contributions to the Ocean State club on and off the field: Clay Holstad, Karifa Yao, Amos Shapiro-Thompson and Koke Vegas were all presented with awards after helping the club to a historic first season at Centreville Bank Stadium.

Koke Vegas - Player of the Year, presented by Centreville Bank

After leading Rhode Island FC to the 2024 USL Championship Final as the Ocean State club's first-ever signing, Koke Vegas has continued to be the anchor of one of the strongest defenses in the USL Championship in 2025. Sitting second in the USL Championship with 10 shutouts in the regular season, the Spaniard has conceded just three goals in his last seven games. He has conceded the fewest goals of any goalkeeper who has made at least 20 appearances this season, and recently made his 100th career save in RIFC's USL Jägermeister semifinal matchup vs. Sacramento Republic FC on Sept. 10. Known for his quick footwork, calm presence and elite shot-stopping ability, Vegas's leadership on and off the field has been essential to RIFC's recent run of form.

Amos Shapiro-Thompson - Midfielder of the Year, presented by Ortho Rhode Island

Shapiro-Thompson, who was signed on Nov. 9, 2023, missed the majority of the 2024 season due to injury. He made his debut for the club in the club's historic 8-1 win over Miami FC on Oct. 26, 2024, and appeared off the bench in two of the club's playoff games, including the 2024 USL Championship Final. After working his way back into the lineup in 2025, the midfielder displayed an inspiring comeback, making 21 starts in 30 appearances and logging 1,724 minutes across all competitions. Known for his explosive speed in the midfield, the New England native scored his first-ever goal for the club with a long-range missile in a dramatic 2-2 tie vs. Hartford Athletic on July 26.

Karifa Yao - Defender of the Year, presented by Capelli Sport

Repeating as RIFC's defender of the year for the second-straight season, Karifa Yao has been one of the Ocean State club's most consistent defenders throughout the last two years. Through 24 regular season appearances, the physical central defender leads the Ocean State club with 119 clearances and 41 blocks. Yao leads all RIFC defenders with 118 duels won and 67 aerial duels won, and is known for his ability to consistently strip the ball from attackers in the heart of an airtight back line. Yao also leads all defenders and is second on the team with 902 passes, which he completes at an impressive 87 percent accuracy rate.

Clay Holstad - Anchored in Community Award, presented by Breeze Airways

Holstad's importance to Rhode Island FC extends both on and off the field. Leading the team's continual effort to be "Anchored in Community" all season long, the midfielder has been busy outside of training with visits to local elementary schools, hospitals, camps, clinics and other community events across the Ocean State.







