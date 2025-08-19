Detroit City FC Assistant Coach Nick Dasovic Steps Down from Role

Published on August 19, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

DETROIT- Today, Detroit City Football Club's men's First-Team assistant coach Nick Dasovic announced that he will step down from his role on the technical staff for family matters and personal reasons.

Everyone at Detroit City FC wishes Dasovic well in his return to the Vancouver area and thanks him for his contributions to the club since joining during the 2024 USL Championship season.

Upon his departure, Dasovic had the following to say:

"To the Detroit City FC Family

After much thought and with a heavy heart, I've decided to step away from my role as assistant coach with Detroit City FC, effective immediately. This decision is solely due to my personal life and family matters at this time.

My time here has been nothing short of unforgettable. From the first day I walked into Keyworth, I felt the passion that makes this club unlike any other. Working alongside the staff, coaching such dedicated players, and experiencing the unwavering support from our fans has been an honor I will never forget.

I want to express my deepest gratitude and respect to head coach Danny Dichio, with whom I've had the privilege of working with during my time here.

I'm deeply grateful for the memories we've created together, the highs, the battles, and the moments that reminded me why Detroit City FC is so special. This has been a positive and truly meaningful chapter of my life, one that I will carry with me always.

Thank you to everyone in the organization and to all of you in the stands who make this club what it is. I'll always be a supporter of Detroit City FC, and I look forward to cheering you on from afar.

With gratitude, Daso"

