Republic FC Captain Rodrigo Lopez Earns Second Consecutive Team of the Week Selection
Published on August 19, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC News Release
Today, USL Championship announced the Week 24 Team of the Week. With a goal and assist in Saturday's NorCal derby match against Oakland Roots SC, Republic FC Captain Rodrigo Lopez was named to the league's top XI for the week.
After a lucky bounce gave Oakland the lead early, Lopez responded eight minutes later with one of his classic free kick masterpieces. Just outside the box, his shot cleared Oakland's wall and found the perfect spot just outside of the goalkeeper's reach to bring the game level once again. The play marked Lopez's second straight game with a goal. Last week, he earned Team of the Week honors after he became just the fifth player to record at least 40 goals and 40 assists in the USL Championship's regular season.
Lopez reached another career milestone in the second half as he recorded his 50th regular season assist. After Khori Bennett's defensive efforts won the ball back, Lopez made a full-field switch to Russell Cicerone on the left flank. Cicerone took his defender one-on-one before sending a long-distance rocket to the back of the net. The play has been nominated for Goal of the Week - fan voting is open now through 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 21 at USLChampionship.com. Lopez is the sixth player in league history to reach 50 regular season assists.
RoRo has added a goal contribution in each of the last three matches (2 goals, 2 assists) and has played a key role during Republic FC's current seven-game undefeated streak.
The Indomitable Club is back in action tomorrow night, heading east to face Loudoun United in the USL Jägermeister Cup Quarterfinals. Kickoff from Segra Field is set for 4:00 p.m. PT and the match will be broadcast on Antenna TV 40.2, as well as streaming on the FOX40+ smart TV app and ESPN+.
