Match Preview: Phoenix Rising at North Carolina FC

Published on October 8, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







After nearly a month at home, Phoenix Rising heads back on the road for one of its two final away days of the 2025 season. Friday's match has Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah's side in Cary, North Carolina, where it will face Eastern Conference side North Carolina FC at 4:00 p.m. (PT) October 10 at WakeMed Soccer Park.

Currently sitting in the 8th and final playoff position out West, Rising is in search of three points that will provide valuable separation as the regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds on October 25 looms closer than ever.

GAMEDAY INFORMATION

WHAT: Phoenix Rising FC at North Carolina FC

WHEN: Friday, October 10, 2025 (4:00 p.m. PT)

WHERE: WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, NC)

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN: AZFS, CBS Sports Golazo Network, Rising Radio (team socials)

FIGHTING 'TIL THE END

With three games left to secure a spot in the postseason, Rising's path to the playoffs is far from easy. Each of its next two opponents sit in the top four of its respective conference, while Pittsburgh could be playing for a home playoff game come the season finale.

Recently, Kah discussed Rising's strategy heading into the final few weeks of the regular season as well as the importance of remaining consistent.

"You always stay in the moment," Kah said. "There's no use in looking at what others do. We've got to keep focused on ourselves, we've got to keep trusting in the process, because we can only control what we can control."

RISING INTENSITY

Throughout its seven game unbeaten run, Rising players and coaches spoke on the team's need for an increased intensity. Against New Mexico United on October 4, the team saw an improved glimpse of that intensity, even though it didn't show in the final result.

"It was not a very beautiful game for the people in the stadium, but it was our rival who came to Phoenix, and I think they've been playing a pretty good season," defender Rafael Czichos said. "We knew it was going to be a tough game, and we wanted to rise the intensity compared to the last few weeks, and I think that's what we did today- we were fighting."

With that intensity on full display in its most recent match, Rising travels to the East Coast with a renewed mindset and clear headspace, ready to put together a three-point performance on the road.

HEADS CAROLINA

Friday marks the second-ever meeting between Rising and North Carolina, and the club's first-ever trip to Cary, North Carolina. The clubs played to a 0-0 draw in the first meeting on August 10, 2024, at Phoenix Rising Stadium. Additionally, it will be one of Rising's two remaining matches against Eastern Conference Opposition.

North Carolina currently sits third in the Eastern Conference and is fighting for a home playoff match, with four results in its last five matches. Evan Conway and Pedro Dolabella lead the club in goals with nine and seven, respectively.

Notably, seven players have scored multiple goals for the Eastern Conference side in the 2025 regular season. Michael Maldonado (8A) and Louis Pérez (5A) lead North Carolina in assists with 13 combined between them.







