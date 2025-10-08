New Mexico United and Somos Unidos Foundation Continue Annual Holiday Tour, Bringing Support to Communities Across the State

Albuquerque, NM - - New Mexico United, in partnership with the Somos Unidos Foundation, is once again hitting the road for its annual Holiday Tour - a multi-day community initiative aimed at giving back to families, schools, and organizations throughout New Mexico. First launched in 2019, the Holiday Tour has become a powerful tradition that embodies the club's mission to unite and uplift communities across the state.

Now in its seventh year, the tour will bring New Mexico United players, coaches, and staff to more than a dozen communities across the state. Along the way, the team will host free soccer clinics for kids, deliver essential items, and support local schools and nonprofits identified as having the greatest need. As the tour's title sponsor, Presbyterian Healthcare Services will be onsite at select clinics to provide free vaccines and promote community health.

"The Holiday Tour brings our mission to life- connecting our players and communities through shared joy, generosity, and play," said Phia Smith, Executive Director of the Somos Unidos Foundation. "Every stop is a reminder that Somos Unidos isn't just a slogan- it's a promise to invest in every corner of our state."

The Somos Unidos Foundation - the official charitable arm of New Mexico United- works year-round to create positive outcomes in underserved communities through education, health, and youth development initiatives. The Holiday Tour represents one of its most visible and community-driven efforts.

Each stop on the tour is tailored to meet the unique needs of the community. In preparation, the club and foundation work directly with local leaders and organizations to identify urgent needs, ensuring that donations and support have the greatest possible impact.

This year's tour kicked off on October 1 and runs through December 6, 2025 - continuing New Mexico United's commitment to bringing people together through service, sport and community connection.

Fans can get involved by donating essential items to support the tour's efforts. Now through November 14, donations can be dropped off at the New Mexico United Team Store. Requested items include basic household supplies such as laundry detergent, dish soap, and toilet paper, as well as kitchenware, cookware, and new clothing items like sweatpants and men's shoes. All donated items will go directly to schools and nonprofit partners serving communities with the greatest need.







