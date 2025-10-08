Kalen Ryden to Retire After 2025 Season

ALBUQUERQUE, NM - - New Mexico United defender and club icon Kalen Ryden has announced that the 2025 season will be his last as a professional soccer player.

A mainstay since the 2020 season, Ryden has appeared in 147 matches for United, logging 12,376 minutes, with 4 goals and 4 assists. He is the club's all-time leader in clearances (489) and blocks (94), and continues to play a key role in United's back line this season.

Throughout his extensive career, Ryden has made 285 appearances, recording 16 goals and 10 assists, and winning a USL Championship title with Real Monarchs SLC in 2019. He has also played for Columbus Crew SC, Jacksonville Armada, Oklahoma City Energy, and Austin Aztex.

Born in Norman, Oklahoma, Ryden has become a fan favorite in New Mexico for his leadership, professionalism, and dedication to the crest.

"Kalen Ryden has been the soul of this team - a captain, a competitor, and a true friend to everyone in our organization," said Peter Trevisani, CEO and Majority Owner of New Mexico United. "What he's brought to New Mexico United can't be measured in minutes or wins. It lives in the spirit of unity he inspired and the standard he set for everyone who follows."

Ryden's final season continues as United pushes toward the postseason - and with just three home games left in the regular season, fans will have a few more chances to watch #22 anchor the back line.

Ryden is set to speak with the media during the press conference scheduled for Thursday, October 9.







