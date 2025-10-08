LouCity's Cruz Named USL Championship Coach of the Month for September

Published on October 8, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - The USL Championship today announced that Louisville City FC's Danny Cruz has been voted the USL Championship Coach of the Month for September.

Cruz led his side to a perfect month with four wins out of four that saw the side concede only once while recording the third-lowest expected goals against mark over the month (2.75xGA) and record seven goals to close in on a second consecutive USL Championship Players' Shield.

"First and foremost, it takes a collective buy-in from the group to want to get better in that phase of the game," Cruz said after LouCity ended the month with its third clean sheet. "I said this a few weeks ago- you have to love to defend as much as you love to attack here [at Louisville], and I think the players have certainly shown that."

Cruz earned the award with 58% of the ballot. New Mexico United's Dennis Sanchez finished second on 21% after leading his side to a 4-1-1 month.

The USL Championship's Coach of the Month award is voted upon by the USL Championship National Media Panel and the USL Championship Technical Committee, with each group responsible for 50% of the overall vote.







