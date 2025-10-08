Rubio Rubín Departs for October World Cup Qualifiers with Guatemala

Charleston Battery forward Rubio Rubín is off for international duty to represent Guatemala for the next pair of Concacaf qualification matches for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The set of games is slated for October 10-14.

Rubín and Guatemala are in Group A with El Salvador, Panama, and Suriname, and currently sit fourth with one point in the standings. Los Chapines will face Suriname on October 10 at 5 p.m. ET in Paramaribo, Suriname, and then travel to take on El Salvador on October 14 at 10 p.m. ET in San Salvador, El Salvador.

Both games will stream on Paramount+, and the match against Suriname will also air on Universo and CBS Sports Network.

Rubín featured in Guatemala's first two games of the round, a 0-1 defeat against El Salvador and a 1-1 draw against Panama. The remaining two qualification matches are set for November 13-18, both in Guatemala, against Panama and Suriname.

Winning the group will secure qualification for the World Cup. Additionally, the two best runners-up across the three groups will represent Concacaf in the FIFA Intercontinental Playoff in March 2026, where they will compete for two additional World Cup berths. Guatemala are aiming to qualify for their first-ever World Cup.

Rubín has been a mainstay for Los Chapines since debuting in 2022 and has scored 13 goals and won 37 caps for Guatemala.







