Miami FC Push Conference Leaders in Hard-Fought 4-2 Clash

Published on August 20, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

MIAMI - Miami FC were brought to a 4-2 defeat at home against Eastern Conference leaders, Louisville City FC in a match that showcased both resilience and dedication. Despite playing with character and creating several chances, The Miami FC could not overcome Louisville's relentless attacking. Miami now sits at a 5-5-10 record, remaining outside of the post season spots, with every match showing promise of a potential playoff run.

This was a crucial test for Miami, who have pulled off upset wins against some of the league's top contenders, but they faced their toughest opponent yet in Louisville. The Kentucky locals entered the night with just one loss and firm control of first place. Additionally, they also own the edge over Miami in the series with a 5-2-0 record in previous meetings. The injury ridden South Beach side were forced to adjust their lineup leading up to the match. Captain Sebastian Blanco, midfielder Mercado, and veteran goalkeeper Bill Hamid remained on the sidelines, making way for the return of young Felipe Rodriguez and the first league start of new signing, Danco.

The game started with blistering pace. Miami nearly struck first in the 3rd minute when Zárate delivered a cross into the box that Danco headed on target, only to be saved by Damian Las. Moments later, Louisville broke the deadlock. A throw-in by Josh Jones was met by Philip Goodrum, whose shot was saved by Rodriguez. The rebound was left in the box and Goodrum pounced on it to score his first of the match in the 12th minute.

Miami's insistence would pay off in the 22nd minute. Man of the match Cristian Vazquez beat his marker on the left and delivered a perfect cross to a running Melano, the Argentine volleyed it perfectly past the goalkeeper to tie the game. When everything looked to be settling down, only a minute later another long throw-in from Josh Jones found Goodrum unmarked yet again in the box, and the striker restored Louisville lead.

Down a goal again, Miami looked even hungrier to score. A free kick in the midfield was taken short by Zarate, who found Romero. He sent in a cross to the far post that was headed down by Bonfiglio, but put in the back of the net by Daltyn Knutson in the 25th minute to make it 2-2. It was a much needed breakthrough, not only for the game, but for the season, seeing as they have often relied solely on Francisco Bonfiglio for goals. Following the first half whistle, Miami ended the first 45 with six shots on target, over 60% possession, and stretches of attacking dominance.

The second half began with Miami on the front foot. Johnny Ricketts and Cardona pushed high, while Akinyode and Romero controlled the midfield in Blanco's absence. Rodriguez stood strong in goal, but Louisville's quality showed through in the 63rd minute when quick 1-2 passing left Miami exposed and McFadden free at the edge of the box to finish into the bottom corner for a 3-2 lead. Miami followed up by creating strong chances, one by Gavilanes that was cleared off the line in the 75th minute.

Despite their efforts, Louisville sealed the match in the 80th minute. Jansen Wilson unleashed a long range rocket that flew into the top corner, leaving Rodriguez with no chance of saving it. Miami pressured and insisted until the final whistle, with a last chance by Mikey Lawrence that was headed just wide in the 88th minute.

Miami finished the night with the edge in possession, total shots, and passes, but defensive lapses against one of the most clinical attacks in the league proved costly. Still, positives emerged. Multiple players contributed to the score sheet and big chances, the team remained composed against a top opposition, and they kept their fouls to a minimum leaving the game with zero bookings.

Miami FC now look ahead to their matchup against Indy Eleven, who they last faced in the U.S Open Cup. Kickoff will commence on Saturday, August 23rd at 7:00 PM at Michael A. Carroll Stadium. For tickets and general information, please visit miamiFC.com/tickets

Article written by Luis Reyes







