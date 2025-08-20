Monterey Bay Transfers Forward Luther Archimède to New Mexico United

Published on August 20, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay Football Club (Monterey Bay FC) announces today that the club has transferred Guadeloupe forward Luther Archimède to New Mexico United in Week 25 of the 2025 USL Championship regular season. In addition, Monterey Bay has announced the departure of Adam Larsson. The club and Larsson have mutually parted ways to allow the forward to pursue other opportunities.

Archimède earned 11 appearances in all competitions (5 starts) through the first nine weeks of the 2024 campaign before suffering a season-ending knee injury in a U.S. Open Cup match on May 7. Upon his return to the pitch this season, Archimède made four additional appearances, including a start in a USL Jägermeister Cup group stage match. In total, the forward played 542 minutes for the Crisp-and-Kelp. Archimède joined Monterey Bay ahead of the 2024 campaign after spending the previous two seasons in Sacramento. Prior to his stint with Republic FC, Archimède played one season with New York Red Bulls II after being selected 13th overall in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft by New York Red Bulls.

During his time in Seaside, Larsson tallied 855 minutes in 16 appearances (8 starts) across all competitions for Monterey Bay. In total, Larsson recorded two goals, two assists, and 14 chances created. He joined MBFC after spending the first six seasons of his career in both Sweden and Finland. He signed his first professional contract with Swedish club FC Linköping City in 2019 before joining AFC Eskilstuna in 2020. During his time with AFC, Larsson enjoyed a loan stint with Åtvidabergs FF before rejoining Linköping City in the second half of 2021. From there in 2022, Larsson was loaned out to Ekenäs IF for his debut season in Finland. In 2024, the Swedish striker spent the year at IFK Mariehamn in Finland's top-flight, Veikkausliiga.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.