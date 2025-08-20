New Mexico United Announces the Signing of Guadeloupe International Luther Archimède

New Mexico United News Release







ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - - New Mexico United announces the acquisition of forward Luther Archimède, a Guadeloupe international, via transfer from Monterey Bay FC.

"We are excited to add Luther to our club," said New Mexico United's Sporting Director Itamar Keinan. "In addition to being a proven goal scorer in our league, he is a tenacious, hardworking player and adds a level of physical presence we wanted to add to our team."

The 25-year-old attacker brings professional experience, international pedigree, and an exciting presence to United's attacking unit.

Archimède joins New Mexico United after two seasons with Monterey Bay FC, where he made 15 total appearances. In the 2024 campaign, he featured in 11 matches - five as a starter - logging 444 minutes and tallying five shots. He added four more appearances and 99 minutes in the early part of the 2025 season.

At the international level, Archimède has represented Guadeloupe with distinction, earning caps in CONCACAF competitions and showcasing his ability to perform on a larger stage. A physical and athletic forward with strong movement and hold-up play, Archimède brings versatility and depth to United's attack as the club looks to strengthen its playoff push.

"I'm excited to be here and ready to fight alongside my teammates to give the fans and the city the love they deserve," said Archimède.

Archimède began his professional career in the U.S. after being selected in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft by the New York Red Bulls. A former standout at Syracuse University, he has steadily developed into a reliable presence in the USL Championship.

Luther Archimède will be available for selection pending league and federation approval.







