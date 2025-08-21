New Kickoff Time for New Mexico United vs Lexington SC Set for 4 PM September 28

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - - New Mexico United announced today that the kickoff time for the upcoming match on Saturday, September 28, 2025, has been moved up to 4:00 PM MT, adjusted from its originally scheduled 5:05 PM start.

The time change comes as part of the club's inclusion in a national broadcast on CBS Sports Network, providing expanded visibility for the club and its supporters across the country.

The match, set to take place at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park, marks another exciting milestone in New Mexico United's 2025 season and offers fans an incredible opportunity to showcase their passion on a national stage.

Fans who have already purchased tickets will see no changes to seating or ticket validity. Gates will now open at 2:30 PM, and pre-match festivities will be adjusted accordingly.







