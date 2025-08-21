San Antonio FC Falls to Hartford Athletic in USL Jägermeister Cup

Published on August 21, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







FOR IMMEDIATE USE

SAN ANTONIO FC FALLS TO HARTFORD ATHLETIC IN USL JÄGERMEISTER CUP

San Antonio's first cup run ends in quarterfinals

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio's USL Jägermeister Cup run came to a close Wednesday, dropping an 0-2 result to Hartford Athletic at Toyota Field.

SAFC trailed for the first time in cup competition after conceding a goal in the 36th minute. Hartford doubled its lead in the second half with another score coming just before the hour mark.

San Antonio was held scoreless for the first time in the tournament despite outshooting Hartford 15-12.

Scoring Summary:

HFD: Mamadou Dieng (Assisted by Michee Ngalina) 36'

HFD: Marlon Hairston 58'

Next Up

San Antonio FC returns to league play this weekend, traveling to face Monterey Bay F.C. Saturday, Aug. 23. Kickoff is set for 9:00 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network and ESPN+. The 10th anniversary season is presented by Toyota.

Postgame Notes:

SAFC finishes out its Jägermeister Cup run with a 3-1-1 record.

SAFC held opponents scoreless for 361 minutes through the group stage of the competition.

Midfielder Mohamed Omar made his first start back from injury since May 17 after appearing as a substitute on August 2.

Ricos SAFC Pro Academy members Landry Walker made his fifth appearance across all competitions, entering as a substitute in the 70th minute.

Attendance: 4,789

SAFC Starting XI: Richard Sanchez, Harvey Neville (Jimmy Medranda 83'), Mitchell Taintor (Captain), Alex Crognale (Alexis Souahy 53'), Rece Buckmaster, Mohamed Omar (Landry Walker 70'), Almir Soto (Jake LaCava 70'), Lucio Berron, Nicky Hernandez (Diogo Pacheco 70'), Jorge Hernandez, Juan Agudelo

Substitutions Not Used: Dmitrii Erofeev, Shannon Gomez, Daniel Namani, Leo Urrutia

Disciplinary Summary:

HFD: Yellow Card (Marlon Hairston) 26'

SA: Yellow Card (Lucio Berron) 45+1'

HFD: Yellow Card (Antony Siaha) 76'

SA: Yellow Card (Emmanuel Samadia) 77'

SA: Yellow Card (Juan Agudelo) 79'

SA: Yellow Card (Rece Buckmaster) 90'

HFD: Yellow Card (Sebastian Anderson) 90+9'

Quotes:

Head Coach Carlos Llamosa

(On the result)

"Well, the first half was bad. The team looked flat Then the second half, in the first 10 minutes, we picked it up. We created some chances, we pushed and after that, we went back to the flat game, until the last 10-15 minutes of the game, when we were 2-0 down, so I don't know why we have to wait to be down on the score to start playing and pushing. As a team, as a player, you can have good moments, bad moments, but the intensity has to be there. It has to be present. At moments when we create those chances, we don't look organized, but we push and with that disorganization, we create chances, and we were close to scoring a goal, but most of the game wasn't like that, so we need to be in those moments like that to get a goal, especially at home."

(On how the team can turn its streak around)

"At this point, it's more than talking about tactics, because a lot of things that we do on the field are things that we were doing during the week. We create chances, we find the open space, or we find the extra man, switching the ball to the point of attack, and then the final pass, we missed that - things like that, so just to be focused, go to every 50-50 ball to win it. 'No matter what, this ball is mine. No matter what, it's me against him,' all those details, and as I said earlier in the month, everybody's going to get the call, so make sure when you get the call, you're ready to perform."

(On the team's upcoming stretch of road matches)

"We knew we had to face that, and the way we've been playing, we're playing better away than at home. Hopefully we can continue that way. When we play away, they don't have that pressure. We're more loose, more connected as a team, more confident, so hopefully we continue getting points away to come back on [September] 6th and try to get the three points here against New Mexico."

Forward Jake LaCava

(On the performance)

"It was a tough one. We obviously didn't start the game the way that we wanted to. The first half wasn't the best from us. I thought the intensity could have been better, and the approach could have been better from us. We put ourselves in a rough position being one down at halftime, but I thought in the second half, it was a little bit better. It was more of the energy and the intensity that we needed, so I think overall, the guys are feeling down about it. I think we let ourselves down tonight. For us, it's a tough one to take, and it's one that we're gonna have to reflect on and ultimately, put our hands up and say it's not good enough, and it's not been good enough from us recently, so where we go from here, it's kind of up to us, but it has to come from within, and we know we have it within ourselves to kind of pull ourselves out of this. I think we're all going to have to dig deep and fight. We have a really important road game coming up in Monterey, and I think the only thing we can do now is look ahead to that and put our best foot forward there and try to right our wrongs that we've had recently. We seem to be doing okay on the road, so I think if we can turn it around, that would be huge for us."

(On the team's mindset going into the last part of the season)

"We are getting closer to the end of the year. I think one of the positives right now is we are in a position in the league where we're still in playoffs. We're still quite high on the table. At this moment in time, I believe if the season were to end tomorrow, we would host a playoff game, so I think that's a positive from this year. As many negatives are flying around right now and as low as we seem to be, there are positives to the situation. We are in a good position. We are in the playoff push I have full confidence in the staff and the guys to turn it around. I don't think it's going to get to that point. I believe in this group. I believe in the guys in that locker room that we're going to turn it around before then, but I don't think it's something that we need to worry about right now. All we can do is focus on the next game and righting these wrongs and stringing the other performances that we are proud of and that the fans are proud of."

Midfielder Lucio Berron

(On the loss)

"It wasn't enough from everyone. Just going to kind of repeat what the coach said to us after the game, sometimes it feels like we don't want it as much. It's not a matter of tactics or how good we are, it's just a matter of wanting it more, and I think tonight is the same story as some of the past few games we had We gotta be better at practice, and we gotta compete. We gotta be ready to compete every game, to fight, because we have very good players on this team. We have a lot of quality, a lot of experience, so it doesn't make sense for us to come here and perform this way."







