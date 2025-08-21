Match Preview: FC Tulsa vs. Orange County SC

TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa returns to ONEOK Field this Saturday, August 23, for an exciting evening under the lights as they host Orange County SC. Fans can enjoy Youth Sports + Back to School Night, making it a perfect way to celebrate the new school year and cheer on their favorite FC Tulsa players. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m, and tickets are available at fctulsa.com/single-match-tickets/ or by calling 918-727-2231.

League Outlook

History is happening in Tulsa. FC Tulsa have equaled the longest undefeated run in the USL Championship this season, matching Louisville City FC's 13-game streak to start the regular season. Riding this record-breaking 13-match unbeaten streak, the Scissortails currently sit atop the Western Conference with an 8-point lead.

This isn't just a high-performing squad - it's a young and dynamic team, averaging just 26 years of age, with emerging talent making waves in the league. Owen Damm, 22, a nominee for the USL Championship Mid-Season Young Player of the Year Award, is among the standout performers, proving the next generation of soccer stars is leaving their mark.

Momentum Watch

Unbeaten in 13 straight league matches (7W-0L-6D); a win or draw on Saturday would extend the streak to 14.

FC Tulsa is unbeaten at home in its last six league matches, with the last loss coming against Oakland Roots SC on April 12 (2-1).

The team has been prolific in front of goal at ONEOK Field during the streak, scoring 16 of their 27 goals in the last 13 matches.

FC Tulsa sits atop the table with an 8-point lead over the chasing pack.

Inside the Club

Head Coach Luke Spencer spoke about the team and the community connection for Saturday's event:

"Our young players bring energy and creativity every time they step on the field, and nights like Youth Sports + Back to School Night are special because we get to celebrate them and the next generation of athletes with our fans. We want the kids here to be inspired while our team continues to push toward history this season."

Insider Match Note:

FC Tulsa will be looking to make amends and avenge the 2-1 defeat suffered away at Orange County on May 3rd - the last time Tulsa lost in the regular season. That result has fueled the current unbeaten run, giving Saturday's clash an extra edge as Tulsa seeks both points and payback.

Match Day Highlights & Fan Experience

FREE Youth Tickets: Kids 12 and under get in free with a paying adult (limit one free youth ticket per adult).

Back-to-School Drive: FC Tulsa is partnering with Project Elf. Project Elf is a local non-profit that works with school personnel and Social Workers/Case Managers to help supply the basics to Tulsa school children in need (K-12) whose parents/guardians are not able to provide them. Collection Bins will be available at the Main Entrance. Help us get Tulsa area kids off to a good start!

Stream on ESPN+ or watch locally on My41.







